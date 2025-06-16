Publicly listed company Universal Digital announces launch of Bitcoin reserve strategy

By: PANews
2025/06/16 23:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005927+0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835+1.58%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Chainwire, Canadian listed company Universal Digital announced the launch of a Bitcoin reserve strategy, planning to gradually reduce its existing altcoin holdings and convert them into Bitcoin. The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation with GFA, a Tokyo-listed company in Japan, to jointly design a Bitcoin reserve plan for Asian listed companies. According to the agreement, the two parties will explore building a Bitcoin reserve model for Japanese listed companies, developing financing tools such as warrants for Bitcoin acquisitions, and improving the digital asset custody framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835-3.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
XRP
XRP$2.9934+1.55%
HashPack
PACK$0.01794+2.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002603+3.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 21:12
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly