HYPE breaks through $44, setting a new all-time high By: PANews 2025/06/16 14:52

HYPE $55.15 +4.51% TOKEN $0.01467 +15.42% JUNE $0.0835 -3.69% NOW $0.0064 -0.46%

PANews reported on June 16 that the market showed that the HYPE token broke through the $44 mark and is now trading at 44.408 USDT, with a daily increase of 7.88%, setting a new historical high again.