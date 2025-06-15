Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

By: PANews
2025/06/15 16:51
Suilend
SEND$0.5414+1.99%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02004+2.45%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0836-3.57%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, a recent report released by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC showed that cryptocurrency remittance channels in Latin America are booming, and the number of people using cryptocurrency to remit money to Latin America has increased by nearly 40%. The report pointed out that cryptocurrency ATMs can reduce the number of middlemen, allowing users who are not very proficient in currency to remit money through physical interactions, and as stablecoins become mainstream, there is potential for further growth in the future.

There are more than 38,000 cryptocurrency ATMs worldwide, with more than 30,000 in the U.S. According to Coin ATM Radar, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina are the countries with the most cryptocurrency ATMs in the region, excluding El Salvador, which has more than 200 ATMs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0836-3.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00657+2.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Iran's National Security Council: Iran's armed forces do not trust enemy statements and will respond to any further aggression at any time

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash