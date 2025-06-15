Bitwise Asset Management: Owning 1 BTC becomes a new wealth goal for young investors

By: PANews
2025/06/15 16:37
Bitcoin
PANews reported on June 15 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin prices rebounded from the sell-off caused by the Middle East incident as young investors' long-term confidence in its global spirit increased. Jeff Park, portfolio manager of Bitwise Asset Management, said that young investors are using "holding a full 1 Bitcoin" as a new wealth goal to replace traditional real estate.

