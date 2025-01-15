Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.15)

By: PANews
2025/01/15 10:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1399-10.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572+2.42%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004538+1.45%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/15 Update:
AI Agent rebounds sharply, ELIZA technical white paper is officially released
$AVA Launches Flagship AI Agent Platform Agent Market
$devann dev.fun launch platform, K-line draws a gate and slightly rises
$OVO is a black and white comics agent, $AVA's one-sided licker

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

