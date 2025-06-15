Crypto startup TrueNorth raises $1 million in angel round By: PANews 2025/06/15 13:51

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Catenaa, AI-driven crypto startup TrueNorth raised $1 million in a strategic angel round of financing, with support from people including Bryan Pellegrino of LayerZero, Jeff Feng of SEI, and Jordi Alexander of Selini Capital, aiming to create a highly personalized digital asset discovery platform. The platform is currently in a closed beta phase, using autonomous agents to monitor the activities of blockchain, social media, and macroeconomic indicators, and generate high-signal investment tips for individual users.