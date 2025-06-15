El Salvador’s cryptocurrency remittances fell 44.5% in the first quarter of this year compared to the first four months of last year

By: PANews
2025/06/15 09:17
ELYSIA
EL$0.00454+1.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0836-1.18%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06674+1.07%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, data from the Central Bank of El Salvador showed that in the first quarter of 2025, remittances processed through cryptocurrencies fell 44.5% compared to the first four months of 2024. During this period, Salvadorans received only $16 million in cryptocurrencies, a sharp drop from $28.83 million in the same period last year. In the first quarter of this year, cryptocurrency remittances did not even reach 1% of the total remittances received by Salvadorans. Of the more than $3 billion remitted to Salvadorans between January and April, cryptocurrencies accounted for only 0.52%.

Analysts and local media claim that the recent abandonment of Bitcoin as a legal tender and the recent “quarantining” of Bitcoin from the public sector may have influenced the results. In addition, the dissolution of Chivo Wallet, a wallet promoted by the government that could be used for remittances, may have also affected the numbers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0389+2.23%
Everscale
EVER$0.0122-4.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0853-0.46%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$223+4.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11922-0.40%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.217327+1.36%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

DOJ Dismantles North Korea-Linked Crypto Theft Scheme, Defendants Stole Nearly $1M

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash