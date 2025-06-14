Ethereum Foundation Backs Roman Storm With $500K Ahead of Trial

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 22:20
The Ethereum Foundation has donated $500,000 to support Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm’s legal defense ahead of his July trial on money laundering and sanctions charges.

Storm, arrested in August 2023, faces accusations of enabling criminals—including North Korea’s Lazarus Group—to launder over $1 billion through the ethereum ( ETH) privacy tool. Privacy advocates argue that Storm’s charges are unjust because they criminalize the creation of neutral, open-source technology, which—like encryption or privacy tools—can be used for lawful purposes, setting a dangerous precedent for software developers. The foundation also pledged to match up to $750,000 in additional community donations. Storm, a U.S. citizen originally from Russia, maintains that writing open-source code is not criminal. His trial begins July 14, 2025, in New York.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
