Grayscale: ETH is still the basic asset of cryptocurrencies. If it is successfully scaled up, it can drive the growth of fee income. By: PANews 2025/06/14 22:17

PANews reported on June 14 that Grayscale, a crypto asset management company, published a statement on the X platform stating that ETH remains the fundamental asset in the cryptocurrency industry. With its dominant position in applications, assets, and developer activities, Ethereum continues to generate considerable transaction fee income. If it is successfully scaled, annual transaction fee income is expected to grow further.