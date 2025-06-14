Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes

By: PANews
2025/06/14 17:03
PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some auctioneers use blockchain technology for digital records, but there are still disputes in private chain authentication, time stamp objections and electronic signature verification. The diversity of appraisal institutions and appraisers and the lack of uniformity in standards have led to greater subjectivity and uncertainty in the appraisal results. There is also great controversy over whether the appraisal certificate, as evidence in the case trial, has legal effect and to what extent it affects the case judgment.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
