Chan Ho-lim: Encourage Hong Kong and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets By: PANews 2025/06/14 17:23

SECOND $0.0000078 -17.89% JUNE $0.0853 -0.46% VIRTUAL $1.276 +2.15%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong's Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ho-lim, said that the second policy declaration on the development of virtual assets will be launched this year. The next step will be to explore how to combine Hong Kong's traditional financial advantages with technological cooperation and innovation in virtual assets, use virtual assets to improve the security and flexibility of Hong Kong's real economy, and encourage local and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets.