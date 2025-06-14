“A giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million from two ETH waves” bought another $10 million of ETH an hour ago

By: PANews
2025/06/14 08:36
Waves
WAVES$1,1324+%1,62
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0853-%0,46
Ethereum
ETH$4.407,07+%2,75

PANews reported on June 14 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, “a giant whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves” spent another 10 million USDC to purchase 3,875 ETH an hour ago. In the past three days, this giant whale/institution has spent a total of 186 million USDC to buy 70,465 ETH, with an average price of $2,647.7. It currently still holds 150 million USDC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10004-%0,58
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003191+%3,10
THINK Token
THINK$0,01255+%3,63
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0,00946-%3,56
SecondLive
LIVE$0,02036-%1,11
Hedera
HBAR$0,23344+%3,67
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board