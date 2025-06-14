White House reviewing SpaceX contract

By: PANews
2025/06/14 09:09
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004364-2.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.843+2.52%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02025+2.94%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013606-0.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0853-0.46%

PANews June 14 news, according to Cailian Press, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters that after Trump and Musk publicly quarreled, the White House has instructed the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to collect detailed information on SpaceX's multi-billion dollar contract. People familiar with the matter said that the US government has launched a relevant review and asked relevant agencies to carefully examine the contracts obtained by Musk and his company to prepare for possible retaliatory measures. The Pentagon is also evaluating whether SpaceX's participation in the US next-generation missile defense system project should be weakened. In an email to Reuters, a White House spokesman did not respond to Musk's business issues, only saying: "The Trump administration is committed to implementing a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts." According to a statement from a NASA spokesman, the agency "will continue to collaborate with industry partners to ensure that the president's goals in the space field are achieved." People familiar with the matter pointed out that the purpose of this contract review is to enable the government to respond quickly when Trump decides to take action against Musk. One of the people familiar with the matter said, "This review is preparing ammunition for political struggles."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.58%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003191+3.10%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01255+3.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00946-3.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02036-1.11%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23344+3.67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board