PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

By: PANews
2025/03/04 18:08

The birth of Bitcoin is not accidental, but the result of decades of technical and conceptual accumulation of the cypherpunk movement. From the foundation of cryptography to the conception of anonymous electronic cash, to the practice of decentralized consensus mechanism, a series of key breakthroughs paved the way for Bitcoin. Core concepts such as public key identity, Byzantine fault tolerance, proof of work, and smart contracts have shaped the foundation of the decentralized financial system. Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin white paper not only marked the birth of peer-to-peer electronic cash, but also continued the cypherpunk's pursuit of privacy, freedom, and anti-censorship, setting off a global decentralized revolution against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002502-0.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00644+0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has disowned a post from his official X account that falsely claimed the country had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. His office said the official X
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/06/10 16:49
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,369.61+1.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Paraguay President Disowns Hacked X Post Declaring Bitcoin Legal Tender

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool