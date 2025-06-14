Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 06:54
Gravity
G$0.0119+2.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.22+4.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718+2.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01493+16.82%

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy.

$438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition of 10,387 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately US$438,828.

According to the announcement, this move marks the company’s first direct exposure to Hyperliquid, signaling a strategic expansion of its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The tokens were purchased at an average price of US$42.24 each, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversifying its digital asset holdings and capturing growth opportunities within emerging blockchain networks.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation. Hyperliquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem,” said Matt Zahab, CEO of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings.

The transaction was executed through Wonderfi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated marketplace operator. This partnership underscores the growing role of regulated exchanges in facilitating institutional and corporate entry into decentralized ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.58%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003191+3.10%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01255+3.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00946-3.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02036-1.11%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23344+3.67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board