Crypto Market Q2 and Q3 Predictions: AI Agents will gradually be implemented, and a new round of hype will come

By: PANews
2025/03/07 17:29
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.08+5.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1404-6.08%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Jeff, an analyst who previously focused on Web3 AI, once wrote an article analyzing the development map of the current AI Agent market, " In the midst of the sudden change in the market conditions, a comprehensive review of potential projects in the AI Agent track ." Even though the current market liquidity is poor, he is still optimistic about the second and third quarters. The following is his forecast for the second and third quarters of this track.

1. Crypto strategic reserves stimulate liquidity into mainstream coins → altcoins → AI-based tokens

2. Launch platforms will regain attention as demand for small and medium-sized AI tokens recovers

3. Decentralized AI promotes the democratization of AI development, and the power structure shifts from centralized giants to users

4. With privacy protection, data confidentiality and verification infrastructure, we will see the birth of truly decentralized autonomous AI agents

5. DeFAI will become a new entry point to deliver DeFi value to millions of new users

  • The abstraction layer reaches the point of explosion, and can be used as a discovery layer for DeFi and AI agents conveniently and reliably
  • Trading agents are beginning to gain a competitive advantage, outperforming regular cryptocurrency market participants
  • Liquidity provision (LP), staking, lending and other complex DeFi strategies will be executed by AI agents to maximize returns and minimize risks

6. GambleFAI’s insights and predictive models provide a sustained advantage and higher ROI, outperforming the average bettor

7. DePAI (Decentralized Physical Artificial Intelligence) brings AI agents into the real world, enabling real use cases and supporting all types of data collection

8. Research agents accelerate the delivery of market insights to users ➔ Investors’ decision-making maturity is improved, and investment behavior is more rational (eliminating blind following and pump-and-dump traps—research agents help investors automatically perform due diligence)

9. The integration of Web3 games and artificial intelligence will become an important trend, and AI agents will interact deeply with users in the metaverse environment

10. We will see at least one AI proxy IP go viral in the real world, mainstream media, and TikTok

11. AI agents will create real economic value. Agent-driven enterprises built by integrating top agents will realize commercial realization. This trend indicates that a large number of AI-driven unicorn startups will emerge in the future.

Most importantly, cryptocurrencies will become interesting again, and people will begin to truly realize the power of encrypted payment channels, the inclusive nature of blockchain technology, and the infinite possibilities created by decentralized networks.

2025 will be the year when real practical value is realized, ushering in the paradigm shift we have been waiting for.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.22%
Union
U$0.0094-4.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.91+4.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11938-1.35%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004421-0.67%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras