Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.