US Senate to vote on amended stablecoin bill on June 17 By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:27

Though concerns about the Trump family’s connections to World Liberty Financial’s stablecoin shadowed debate on the GENIUS Act, the bill is closer to passing the Senate.