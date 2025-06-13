SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:59
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0853-0.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,409.49+2.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00665+2.78%

SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security.

SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816, positioning itself as the second-largest ETH holder globally, just behind the Ethereum Foundation.

The iGaming giant is also the largest publicly traded holder of ETH and has staked over 95% of its total holdings to generate yield while contributing to Ethereum’s network security. With this move, SharpLink is doubling down on ETH as the backbone of its treasury, making a bold statement about the future of crypto on Wall Street.

Why SharpLink is buying ETH

SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation of ETH, partly fueled by a recent $79 million capital raise, has delivered an 11.8% increase in ETH-per-share value since early June, highlighting the potential upside of its crypto-focused reserve policy.

The timing of SharpLink’s move is no coincidence. As U.S. Congress advances landmark stablecoin and digital asset market structure legislation, institutional adoption of Ethereum is gaining unprecedented legitimacy.

Joseph Lubin, SharpLink’s chairman, Ethereum co-founder, and Consensys CEO, framed the acquisition as a watershed moment for institutional crypto adoption.

He believes SharpLink’s move is both timely and catalytic, with the potential to accelerate Ethereum’s adoption as a core technology layer for global digital infrastructure.

With its half-billion-dollar bet, SharpLink isn’t just hedging on ETH’s price. The company is betting on Ethereum’s enduring utility as the backbone of decentralized finance, digital ownership, and next-gen internet infrastructure.

And if Congress delivers clear crypto regulations, SharpLink may soon look less like a pioneer and more like an early adopter in a wave of corporate crypto treasuries.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004-0.58%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003191+3.10%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01255+3.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 17:05
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share
Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Grayscale files crypto ETFs tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, awaiting SEC approval amid growing interest in crypto investment products. Grayscale has officially filed new registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch three new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These include an S-1 filing for a Hedera (HBAR) ETF and separate […] The post Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00946-3.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02036-1.11%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23344+3.67%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board