BSC meme season login guide!

By: PANews
2025/03/18 11:41
Memecoin
MEME$0.002586+3.39%

BSC meme season is starting! Keep up with the pace and seize the first crypto-native narrative season in 2025!

#1 What to play?

Dragon head and dragon tail:

Long Yi $Mubarak "With a piece of cloth on my head, I am the richest in the Middle East", put on a headscarf, "I'm going to meet a friend on the weekend"!
Dragon 2 $Mansa The hottest player after Mubarak Dragon 3 $Mubarakah The female version of #Mubarak
Dragon 4 $Mashallah integrates Middle Eastern cultural memes

Extended derivatives:

$Palu — Binance Chinese Editor’s “Web3 Palu”
From a “workhorse worker” to a “BNB Holder”, it’s not just your status that’s upgraded! (You can also upgrade your wallet!)

$Answer - "answer me" and "look in my eyes"
Create a video meme with CZ and He Yi as the protagonists. Post an effective video on Twitter, or CZ or He Yi may randomly like and interact with it!

$TST - test coin for testing. According to existing experience, whenever the on-chain "ancient general" CZ wants to try a new meme currency, he likes to test it first. Before testing, he will interact with $TST to test it, which is a test of the test!

#2 How to play?

Follow CZ & He Yi’s X (Twitter), keep an eye on hot trends and participate in Binance Square+X content interaction, seize the opportunity to create memes and choose MEMEs with sufficient liquidity to participate, avoid depth charges and seize the opportunity to participate, be cautious, DYOR, and don’t blindly take over

#3 How to win?
Grasp the timing: BSC meme always explodes in the late night or weekends at UTC+8. Pay attention to the birthplace: Most of the memes come from the Twitter interactions of CZ + Yijie + Binance Chinese. Keep up with the fast pace: follow KOL and on-chain data, reasonably control the holding time and make good use of good tools: Binance wallet is free of transaction fees for 6 months + compensation for being squeezed/GMGN is N steps ahead!

#4 More opportunities?
If you have a slow mobile phone and slow internet speed, then the following is suitable for you:
1. BNB Super Meme Season Traffic Import
2. BNB Chain mainstream DEX platform token
3. Binance Alpha has been launched on the Binance main site, with more exposure + traffic and room for speculation

Someone asked: How long will this "Binance Alt Season" last?
The answer may be——( )

Come to the @PANewsCN comment section to fill in the answer! BSC meme season login guide!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504-0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.0165+1.22%
Union
U$0.0094-4.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.91+4.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11938-1.35%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004421-0.67%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras