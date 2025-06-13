Trump: Israel's strike on Iran 'excellent' By: PANews 2025/06/13 19:20

TRUMP $8.845 +3.12% JUNE $0.0853 -0.46%

PANews reported on June 13 that US President Trump: Israel’s attack on Iran was “very good”. According to Iran's Nour News: The cities of Qasr Shirin and Kangawal in Kermanshah province in western Iran were attacked.