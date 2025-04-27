Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.27) By: PANews 2025/04/27 10:12

FUN $0.008819 -3.10% BONK $0.00002327 +2.69% AI $0.1404 -6.14% LETSBONK $0.03199 -7.40% MEME $0.002586 +3.31% MEMES $0.00004549 +1.79%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/27 Update:

$letsbonk BONK launches Meme coin issuance platform Letsbonk.Fun

$house Housecoin hedges against real estate strong currency, ansen and other overseas KOL orders

$CFX Chain Fox Blockchain and Smart Contract Automatic Security Detection Platform

$FAT Joe Rogan, Collaboration with Snoop Dogg ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!