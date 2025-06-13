MEET48 will launch the first Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Contest (WIPA) at 14:00 today, and the voting channel will be open soon

By: PANews
2025/06/13 12:00
MEET48
IDOL$0.02741-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1408-6.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
SOON
SOON$0.3476+7.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002425+5.02%

PANews reported on June 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced that it will officially launch the 1st Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Audition (The 1st MEET48 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, referred to as WIPA) at 14:00 today (UTC+8). Overseas fans can vote through the MEET48 app and official website to select the first TOP16 idols.

Voting will end at 12:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, and the final results will be announced at the WIPA Annual Finals Performance and Awards Ceremony (held at the same venue as the annual youth ceremony of global strategic partner SNH48 GROUP) at the Arena in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

SNH48 GROUP members, real-life idols mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian countries and regions, AI Agent groups, and representative combinations from the field of virtual humans will jointly participate in this coronation ceremony to compete for the glorious opportunities belonging to the TOP16 idols - including exclusive singles, overseas stages and game endorsements.

It is reported that overseas fans can participate in the voting in four ways: directly using $IDOL, using $IDOL or diamonds to purchase scorecards, going to the corresponding live broadcast room of the MEET48 App to send gifts, and obtaining scorecards through other methods.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.34648-2.19%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0833+0.12%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+1.22%
Union
U$0.00937-4.96%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.84+4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List