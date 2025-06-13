Moonshot is now available on Rekt ($REKT) By: PANews 2025/06/13 10:07

PANews reported on June 13 that Moonshot announced the launch of Rekt ($REKT) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$1.3 million and its 24-hour trading volume is US$313,000.