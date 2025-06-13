The second largest individual holder of HYPE pledged 3.35 million HYPE 11 hours ago, worth more than 130 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/06/13 13:04

HYPE $54.84 +4.15% MORE $0.09948 -1.17% SECOND $0.0000078 -13.33% JUNE $0.0898 +7.93%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, HYPE's second largest individual holder @laurentzeimes pledged 3.35 million HYPE (worth US$130.69 million) 11 hours ago.