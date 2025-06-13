Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:46
Union
U$0.01096-0.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005906+0.32%
Avalanche
AVAX$28.58+9.71%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2461+2.86%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23316+3.22%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt.

According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including Dogecoin, Hedera, and Avalanche.

The ETFs, filed respectively by Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck earlier this year, aim to launch spot ETFs backed directly by DOGE (DOGE),  HBAR (HBAR), or AVAX (AVAX), which would offer investors regulated access to the assets if approved.

However, the SEC stated it needs more time to assess the proposals. Citing concerns around investor protection and market integrity, the regulatory commission noted it is opening proceedings to allow for further analysis of whether the ETFs meet legal standards.

While not an outright rejection, the SEC’s move contrasts sharply with industry expectations. Earlier this week, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart placed odds of approval for each of the assets around 75% to 80%, fueled by reports of positive engagement among the commission and issuers. 

The regulatory decision quickly rippled through the markets, dampening investor sentiment and triggering a sell-off across the three tokens. AVAX recorded the biggest loss, falling 12.5% from around $21.25 to $18.60 in a matter of hours. HBAR followed with an 11.5% slide, dropping from $0.1708 to $0.1512.

Despite being the least affected of the three, DOGE also dropped significantly, shedding 10.2% from $0.1906 to $0.1711. While all three tokens have shown minor recoveries since the initial dip, they remain in the red as uncertainty around ETF approval lingers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.34648-2.19%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0833+0.12%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-0.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01649+1.22%
Union
U$0.00937-4.96%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.84+4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List