My Big Coin execs to pay nearly $26M in fines to CTFC By: PANews 2025/06/13 14:31

GET $0.008467 -0.63% MAY $0.04257 -0.04% NOT $0.001981 +1.74%

The CFTC said that My Big Coin investors might not get their money back as the alleged operators “may not have sufficient funds or assets.”