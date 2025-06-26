SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH with $30.6M Buy, Becomes World’s Largest Public Holder

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 03:19
Threshold
T$0.01661+2.15%
Solana
SOL$222.85+4.25%
Binance Coin
BNB$902.21+3.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1031+3.47%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005813+0.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,420.17+3.04%

Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming has solidified its position as the world’s largest publicly traded Ethereum holder, acquiring an additional 12,207 ETH for $30.6 million in a five-day buying spree that ended June 20.

The Minneapolis-based firm now controls 188,478 ETH, worth approximately $457 million at current prices. This represents one of the audacious corporate crypto strategies since MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign.

Increasing SharpLink’s ETH holdings underscores our forward-thinking approach to creating long-term value for our stockholders,” said Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink’s Board and Ethereum co-founder.

Since adopting Ethereum as its primary reserve asset on June 2, the company has generated 120 ETH in staking rewards while achieving 18.97% ETH per share growth, according to the company’s announcement.

Strategic Vision Behind the Ethereum Bet

SharpLink’s transformation began with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys Software Inc. in May.

The deal brought Lubin aboard as Chairman, providing institutional credibility and deep Ethereum expertise to guide the company’s treasury strategy.

Rather than holding cash or bonds, the company has committed to Ethereum as its primary reserve asset, making it the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt an ETH-focused treasury model.

SharpLink’s approach extends beyond simple price speculation, with the company deploying 100% of its ETH holdings in staking solutions to generate yield while supporting Ethereum’s network security.

This dual-purpose strategy allows the firm to earn additional ETH rewards while participating in the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, potentially creating a compounding effect as staking rewards are reinvested.

The timing appears calculated, coming as Ethereum trades within a consolidation range between $2,400 and $2,800 after surging 80% from April lows.

Industry observers note that SharpLink’s accumulation coincides with growing institutional interest in ETH staking, particularly as more than 35 million ETH tokens have been staked, representing over 28% of the total supply locked in smart contracts.

The company’s aggressive equity-to-crypto conversion model has also created some speculations in the traditional finance circles, particularly given the gaming sector’s historically conservative approach to balance sheet management.

Institutional Momentum Builds Across Multiple Fronts

Institutional demand for ETH continues to accelerate through traditional channels. In recent weeks, BlackRock and Fidelity poured over $21 million into Ethereum ETFs, while on-chain data shows whale wallets accumulated 871,000 ETH in a single day earlier this month.

We’re beginning to witness a mature approach to the company’s adoption strategy, as it is becoming more selective about the digital assets that align with its specific business models.

Recent developments across the crypto space support this thesis, as SharpLink’s strategy is just a mirror of a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into alternative cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, China’s Nano Labs announced a $500 million convertible note agreement to accumulate up to $1 billion in BNB tokens, targeting 5-10% of the total circulating supply.

Similarly, Nasdaq-listed Classover Holdings has revealed plans to raise $500 million for a Solana-based treasury, with 80% of proceeds allocated to SOL purchases.

Even traditional blockchain projects are exploring treasury diversification, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposing a $100 million conversion of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin.

These moves suggest that the era of single-asset treasury strategies may be ending as companies seek to optimize their crypto holdings for specific use cases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8389+0.46%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002343+2.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.22+3.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

Liquid staking platforms like Marinade Finance could be key to punishing misbehaving validators.
Wink
LIKE$0.010669+3.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 03:21
Share
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012378+3.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10273+2.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.8891+1.82%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:00
Share

Trending News

More

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Solana gets new tools to slash validators that engage in sandwich attack

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Bitwise CIO: With ETF approval and corporate capital purchases, the "Solana season" is coming