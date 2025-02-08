How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term

By: CryptoNews
2025/02/08 01:50
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1832-9.08%
Threshold
T$0.01652+1.47%
Union
U$0.01094-0.09%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004389+0.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.826+2.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-13.33%

Donald Trump’s re-election has led to expectations of major changes in U.S. cryptocurrency regulations.

Recent executive orders suggest that regulatory changes could soon affect the cryptocurrency industry.

In an interview with Cryptonews, William Quigley, co-founder of Tether and WAX, shared his insights into what the next four years under Trump could mean for the industry.

Quigley explained that the administration’s pro-crypto stance, along with key appointments and legislative efforts, could lead to clearer regulations.

He also stressed the role of the private sector in shaping future of cryptocurrency regulations.

Trump’s Second Term and the Future of Crypto Regulation

Trump’s signals of potential changes in crypto regulations contrast sharply with previous administrations’ inconsistent approaches.

Under Trump, there could be an emphasis on installing pro-crypto figures and fostering private sector involvement in virtual assets.

Quigley remarked on the shift, “The Obama administration and the Biden administration in terms of how they thought about crypto, they were wary of it and Congress was not moving forward with any regulation. They didn’t seem to see it as important or terribly problematic either, with the exception of one federal agency, the SEC.”

“The Trump executive order is very positive towards crypto, the statement that Trump wants the U.S. to be a leader in the crypto industry,” Quigley added.

These changes are expected to create a more predictable regulatory environment, reducing uncertainty and supporting market stability.

As the administration moves forward, regulatory decisions will determine how the government interacts with the digital currency sector.

Establishing the Digital Asset Working Group

President Trump’s executive order led to the creation of the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets within the National Economic Council.

This group is responsible for reviewing existing regulations and proposing clearer guidelines for the digital asset sector.

Quigley shared his views on the impact of these developments, “The Trump executive order has created and get an omnibus crypto regulatory framework in the United States. And if that happens, I see all the other major countries in the world moving in a similar direction.”

“To me, [the executive order] seems quite fast because there is so much to consider here, but I think before the Trump term ends, individuals will have ability to use stablecoins much more freely than they do now.,” said Quigley.

The working group is tasked with crafting a federal regulatory framework specifically for digital assets like stablecoins, which will involve detailed considerations on how these assets are issued and operated within the U.S.

The crypto industry awaits the Working Group’s report, due within 180 days, anticipating targeted legislative proposals that could redefine the regulatory environment and enhance market stability.

Quigley Discusses Bank Reluctance

The U.S. banking sector remains cautious about cryptocurrency due to unclear regulatory guidance and the potential for severe penalties.

This hesitancy persists despite more positive remarks from figures like Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, who recently commended banks for their handling of cryptos.

William Quigley highlighted the core issues, “Banks are still slow. This might be because they’ve gotten so much crosstalk over the years with what they’re allowed to do and not allowed to do.”

“Any positive messaging from the White House and from the Federal Reserve is very good for us,” Quigley further explained. “But for these institutions, I think they need black and white guidance.”

He also reflected on the broader implications of this reluctance, “In any major financial institution in the United States, there are thousands, maybe tens of thousands of employees who are primarily just compliance oriented people. There’s all these regulatory bodies at the federal level, and some similar ones at the state level, many of whom either give no guidance on crypto, or who give conflicting guidance.”

In traditional banking systems, clarity and compliance remain paramount. The banking sector’s cautious approach to crypto may change in the future, but currently, this wariness serves as a major obstacle to wider acceptance and integration of these technologies.

The Need for Congressional Action in Crypto Regulation

Cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. suffers from inconsistencies due to multiple agencies managing different aspects without a unified approach.

This fragmented oversight has highlighted the need for a single regulatory body to provide clear and consistent governance.

Trump’s recent executive order is seen as a pivotal step that might prompt Congress to establish a unified regulator, which could help reduce confusion and solidify the U.S.’s position in the global crypto market.

“We can’t have the IRS calling it property, the CFTC saying, no, it’s a commodity, the SEC saying it’s a security, and then the U. S. Treasury forever saying, no, these are currencies, and that existed for years,” said Quigley.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14679+0.59%
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.60%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00877-5.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001682+2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01456+14.28%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,549.45+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF