eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12%

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 20:36
eToro reported a net income of $60 million for Q1 2025 on 10 June 2025, posting robust financial results due to strong user engagement and a significant uptick in trading activity across its global markets. eToro’s net contribution for Q1 increased by 8%, reaching $217 million.

Meron Shani, eToro CFO said, “Our results show strong business performance for Q1 with an increase in net contribution driven by increased trading activity and our continued focus on sustainable, profitable growth.”

“The retail investor of 2025 is informed and connected, and we’re encouraged to see their trading behavior enabling them to benefit from market opportunities,” said Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro. “As a global community that empowers retail investors, we are well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and profitability over time, creating further value for our shareholders.”

eToro shares fall nearly 12% Yesterday

However, eToro shares fall nearly 12% after debut earnings show rising costs and compressed EBIDTA margins. Interestingly, the company’s shares surged to a new all-time high on 10 June 2025. But the trend reversed quickly as the stock hit an intraday low.  After opening at $79.96, the day closed at $66.96 on Tuesday.

eToro

Source: eToro group 

 

eToro Launched Futures In Europe, Options In UK In Q1

The company said that it continues to expand and develop the range of assets and tools users need to trade the global markets. In the first quarter, eToro launched futures in Europe and options in the UK. In Q1, eToro was granted a MiCA permit by CySec, which enables EU wide services for the company.

Furthermore, eToro added stocks from the Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong stock exchanges and now offers users the ability to invest in companies listed on more than 20 of the world’s leading exchanges.

With the addition of 40 more tokens, eToro offers trading in over 130 crypto assets. The Company also extended trading hours by offering a number of stocks and ETFs for 24/5 trading.

eToro’s Funded accounts increased 14% year on year to 3.58 million compared to 3.13 million in the first quarter of 2024. The company said that as of 31 May 2025 it had 3.61 million funded accounts and $16.9 billion in Assets under Administration.

eToro reported robust financial results due to strong user engagement and a significant uptick in trading activity across its global markets.

The company’s shares surged to a new all-time high on 10 June 2025. But the trend reversed quickly as the stock hit an intraday low.

 

 

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
