The 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network

By: Incrypted
2025/06/25 22:02
  • 1inch has added support for Unichain, a second tier solution based on OP Stack.
  • Among other things, the integration allows balances and positions on Uniswap to be displayed in 1inch Wallet and 1inch Portfolio.

The DeFi aggregator 1inch team announced the integration of the Unichain network, providing users with new opportunities to swap tokens at more favorable rates. This was announced to Incrypted by the developers.

According to the release, Unichain is now available to users of the aggregator via the 1inch dApp, 1inch Wallet and the project’s API. The integration opens up opportunities for token swaps on favorable terms across more than 12 networks, double protection against MEV bots, access to additional liquidity and more, the 1inch team said.

According to the developers, adding Unichain to the aggregator’s list of supported networks brings the following benefits:

  • better rate for both onchain and crosschain token swaps;
  • faster transactions thanks to sub-blocks with 200 milliseconds time and OP Stack capabilities;
  • double protection against MEV bots thanks to 1inch’s Fusion solution and block formation using Unichain’s TEE;
  • full support in 1inch Wallet and aggregator API;
  • real-time display of Uniswap balances in 1inch Portfolio.

As a reminder, the mainnet of the project was launched in February 2025. It is a layer 2 network developed based on the OP Stack. It allows for faster and cheaper transactions with full compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem, said the 1inch team.

As of mid-June 2025, Unichain’s total blockchain assets (TVL) reached $832 million, according to DeFiLlama. The integration allows access to this liquidity to be unlocked on the 1inch platform.

According to the release, the integration of 1inch and Unichain has opened up the following capabilities:

  • swap tokens within the Unichain network or between it and other EVM-compliant solutions at the most favorable rate possible;
  • convenient storage and management of assets in the network through 1inch Wallet and 1inch Portfolio solutions;
  • swap protection against MEV attacks by default, complementing the protection provided by blockchain-based blockchain formation using TEE in Unichain.

As 1inch noted, Unichain is characterized by a high volume of stablecoin transactions. Between March and June 2025, the cumulative market capitalization of steblecoins in Unichain grew to $344.2 million, with more than 51% of them issued directly on the network (according to DeFiLlama).

This underscores Unichain’s credibility as a trusted project for professional traders – and its low fees that make frequent transactions affordable and profitable.

The integration extends to the 1inch Developer Portal platform. There, developers can access Unichain through an API, which provides access to a number of features including Fusion, Fusion+, order book and more.

Through the integration, 1inch now supports the following solutions in the Unichain ecosystem:

  • WETH;
  • Uniswap V2;
  • Uniswap V3;
  • Uniswap V4.

As noted by the developers, the move strengthens 1inch’s position as a leading aggregator, bringing together DeFi ecosystems on a single platform. Token swap via Unichain and more than 12 other networks is already available on the 1inch app.

