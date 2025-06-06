A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for "Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)", covering four major tracks: exchanges/wallets, custody and compliance infrastructure, payment acquiring, and banks/brokers.
Coinbase, Circle, Anchorage, DBS Vickers, FOMO Pay, etc. are all on the list. With the compliance dividend, Singapore's crypto ecosystem is taking shape, and regional funds and institutions are gathering at an accelerated pace.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.