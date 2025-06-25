What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

By: PANews
2025/06/25 07:00
Solana
SOL$223.96+3.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,086.69+1.54%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.02+2.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,440.32+2.55%

“If you had to buy a liquid/non-risky crypto in a 3-5 year timeframe, and were not allowed to buy BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, or hold stablecoins, what would you buy and why?”

On June 22, the well-known crypto KOL @Cobie raised the above question on X.

Crypto KOLs, traders, and VC investors all gave their own "wealth codes" in the comment section.

We have reviewed the opinions and choices of some well-known figures in the industry to see if there are any investment targets that you are interested in.

What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

Base head jesse.base.eth: Coinbase ($COIN)

We like $COIN (Coinbase) because: (1) it has an incredibly diverse and powerful product line, a scalable user base, and a market-leading brand; and (2) it is one of the most capable and visionary on-chain teams in the space, perhaps the strongest.

Crypto KOL Ansem: Worldcoin ($WLD)

Hedge against OpenAI/Altman winning the AI race and the surveillance state. In the post-AGI era, we need a verifiable way to distinguish who is human and who is AI. If OpenAI is going to do something with their massive database of individuals in the future, it will likely be related to decentralized identity (WLD).

AllianceDAO founder qw: Tokens with strong income

Over a 3-5 year timeframe, the only correct answer is tokens with strong (future) revenues that are currently trading at reasonable multiples.

Everything else will go to zero. Currency premiums other than Bitcoin are a thing of the past.

Cryptocurrency Trader Auri: Starknet ($STRK)

If you think decentralization and privacy are important, follow Starknet

Current status:

-As Ethereum L2, it can compete with Solana in terms of TPS (transactions per second)

- Provide top user experience with unique AA (Account Abstraction) functionality and on-chain performance

- Relatively low valuation ($1 billion fully diluted vs. $3 billion for Arbitrum/Optimism)

There are three paths to success:

- Become a universal layer

- Bitcoin L2 (if settlement on Bitcoin becomes feasible and efficient), this alone I think will multiply Starknet's valuation several times

- Can serve as backend infrastructure for other on-chain applications if all other paths fail

Helius Labs founder mert: Jito ($JTO), Zcash ($ZEC)

JTO — If you believe that SOL will still exist in the next 3-5 years (which it will), then this is self-explanatory

Zcash — I think privacy coins will make a comeback, plus the chain is about to be redesigned under the new Labs body, which is impressive from a technical perspective

Nansen founder Alex Svanevik: Building the L1 portfolio

Build a diversified Layer 1 (L1) blockchain asset portfolio to achieve long-term investment returns. There are already BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, and newly added BNB, SUI, APT, TRX, AVAX, a total of 9 assets, covering mainstream and potential public chains, and pledge all assets to obtain an annualized return of about 4.5%.

Crypto KOL Fishy Catfish: Chainlink ($Link)

Chainlink has been at the top of the blockchain in terms of market share and security for 6 years (even higher than in 2021)

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins are the two largest practical application scenario markets, and Chainlink provides a complete data, connection, and computing service platform for these two areas.

Chainlink is already years ahead of competitors in serving TradFi needs:

A. Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) coming soon: identity verification, onboarding, accredited investor verification and sanctions checks

B. Coming Soon: CCID: Cross-Chain Identity System

C. Chainlink has a complete privacy suite (CCIP private transactions, blockchain privacy manager, DECO (patented zkTLS))

In addition, it is far ahead of other competitors in terms of traditional financial adoption (including SWIFT, DTCC, JPMorgan Chase, ANZ Bank, UBS, etc.)

The value capture of blockchain is decreasing, while the value capture of Chainlink and applications is increasing. For example, the liquidation arbitrage MEV caused by the oracle update was previously owned by the blockchain validator, but is now shared by Chainlink and Aave.

Crypto KOL Murad: $SPX

Reason: As the first "Movement Coin", SPX aims to disrupt the entire stock market. SPX's impact on GME is comparable to BTC's impact on gold, or even more. It is arguably the most enthusiastic and unrestrained community on cryptocurrency Twitter, and it is still in its early stages. It is the only "meme" coin with a real mission. It is a perfect meme carrier, representing a cultural counterattack against the plight and challenges of millennials facing Generation Z around the world. It merges the financial and spiritual worlds and targets a larger potential market than any other crypto asset before. As millions of people begin to lose their jobs and meaning, many will seek tokenized digital shelter, which is one of the strongest rising forces.

APG Capital trader Awawat: $BNB, $LEO, $AAVE, $MKR, $XMR

Given this time span, only a few options make sense:

PAXG/XAUT (Gold Tokens), for obvious reasons

BNB/LEO, limited upside but small downside risk

AAVE/MKR: Should be able to survive

XMR (Monero)

Many replies are promoting their respective investment portfolios, but objectively speaking, which currencies will return to zero within this time span?

Crypto KOL W3Q: $HOOD, $TSLA

Over the past five years, apart from Bitcoin, no pure cryptocurrency is considered for holding.

$HOOD (Robinhood) - The Shovel and Pickaxe in Retail Finance (Infrastructure)

From betting to collateralized lending to expanding crypto products, they are entering all money-making verticals and have better user experience and distribution channels than most companies.

$TSLA (Tesla) - AI robotics, covering both software and hardware. Musk may be interested in cryptocurrencies again in the next hype cycle.

If you are not restricted by self-hosting, you would choose

2x Leveraged Bitcoin ETF

Use part of your portfolio to position at market cycle lows or extreme sell-offs.

Vance Spencer, Partner at Framework Ventures: $SKY

$SKY, it should be noted that it is not currently listed on any CEX.

Arthur, founder of DeFiance Capital: $AAVE, $ENA, $PENDLE, $JUP

What are the best crypto investments for the next 3-5 years?

The above are their investment options. So what do you think are the long-term investment targets for the next 3-5 years?

