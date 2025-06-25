COIN Act: a new turn in the Democrats battle v Trump’s cryptocurrency business?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 02:30
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01934-0.92%
Union
U$0.01046-4.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.837+1.13%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03928+5.44%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003261+19.01%

Sen. Adam Schiff from the Democratic Party introduced a new bill, the COIN Act, aimed at blocking U.S. Presidents and their families from promoting or launching cryptocurrency ventures. Why did Democrats come up with a new bill, and what is at stake for Donald Trump? 

Table of Contents

  • The new act
  • Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps
  • Future of the COIN Act

The new act

The full name of the bill introduced by Adam Schiff is Curbing Officials’ Income and Nondisclosure Act. The new act is not explicitly aimed at ruining Trump’s cryptocurrency business. Rather, it bans all the sitting presidents, vice presidents, and their immediate family members (siblings, spouses, and children) from using their privileged position in the crypto space and other financial spaces. On top of cryptocurrencies, the act regulates (bans) endorsements and issuance of securities, commodities, and futures.

The act bars top officials and their families from endorsing crypto projects and other assets and using the likeness of their names or images for the promotion of crypto ventures. The legislation is also blocking the issuance and sponsorship of assets. The COIN Act does not prohibit presidents and their families from purchasing, holding, and sending cryptocurrencies. Crypto assets held by senior officials are subject to disclosures just like other financial assets.

Violators are penalized and are subjected to disgorgement of their illegal profit to the Treasury of the U.S. If the violation led to an aggregate loss of $1,000,000 or more to a citizen or several citizens of the U.S. or if the assets were used for bribery, violators can be subjected to criminal prosecution. Understandably, insider trading and fraud are also banned.

Democrats have tried to push similar regulations before. In the spring of 2025, they tried to add clauses that would ban Trump from the crypto business to the Genius Act, regulating stablecoins. However, Democrats didn’t succeed in amending the bill. Seemingly, that was the reason for creating a new one, fully dedicated to the ties of the top officials with the business.

Burgeoning crypto empire of the Trumps

As Trump and his family are closely tied to several cryptocurrency projects, the COIN Act threatens their well-being. Adam Schiff makes it clear in a video he posted on X.

In the video, Schiff says that from Trump’s recent financial disclosure, we learned that the POTUS has gained substantial amounts of money from selling branded goods with this image or name on them (including the Trump-labeled Bible). 

However, Schiff continues, the most lucrative source of income for Trump and his family is the “cryptocurrency scheme.” One of the elements of this scheme is the Official Trump memecoin (the proceeds from this venture are not subjected to disclosures, as Trump launched the token before the inauguration). 

Another element of the scheme mentioned by Schiff is the stablecoin USD1 launched by World Liberty Finance, a company closely tied to Donald Trump and his sons, Donald and Eric. Through his involvement in World Liberty Finance, Donald Trump alone made $57 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The COIN Act threatens these ventures, as its ban on involvement in the crypto business stretches from 180 days pre-term to two years following the end of the term. It would make proceedings from memecoins Official Trump and Melania illegal, as well as the Trump family’s involvement in World Liberty Finance.

In January 2025, Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company behind Truth Social, announced it would allocate $250 million in cryptocurrencies through a new platform Truth.Fi. Eric Trump is the chief strategic officer of the new mining venture American Bitcoin. In May, the company announced it was going public. 98% of the company belongs to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. 

Future of the COIN Act

Schiff supported the GENIUS Act despite the fact that the restrictions for crypto businesses for senior officials were omitted from the bill. Generally, it shows that Schiff is not going to serve as a hurdle for crypto innovation in the U.S., while he is still concerned about eye-popping Trump’s conflict of interest. 

As of the press time, the COIN Act has the support of nine Senate Democrats. It is too early to judge if the proposal will see success. Previously, Republicans showed no interest in limiting Trump’s involvement in the crypto business, so the COIN Act may be rejected just like the amendments to the GENIUS Act that were denied before. However, time will show if this defining bill will become the rule.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.83+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 10:35
Share
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8415+0.93%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002348+1.64%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.96+2.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Nexo launched its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based a conversational tool designed to deliver real-time crypto insights, personalized portfolio data, and seamless product access. Privacy and Data Sources Nexo, a digital assets wealth platform, announced on Aug. 20 the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to offer users a “conversational” experience that combines real-time insights, […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06305+2.00%
Nexo
NEXO$1.2803+0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479-1.85%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/21 12:30
Share

Trending News

More

The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Nexo Launches AI Tool for Real-Time Crypto Insights and Portfolio Access

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder