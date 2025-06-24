Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/24 20:51
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793-0.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0779-5.00%

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world’s first regulated regime for stablecoins.

The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21 May 2025 by Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. It mandates entities or individuals issuing a fiat-referenced stablecoin (FRS) or Hong Kong Dollar-pegged tokens within the administration to obtain licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Only licensed institutions can offer FRS, enabling retail investors to access stablecoins. The legislation states that these rules aim to protect the public and the investors. Additionally, to minimise fraudulent behaviour, the ordinance only allows ads for licensed FRS issuers.

Mo-po has emphasised Hong Kong’s role as a testing ground for China’s financial innovation and a launch pad for a Yuan-pegged stablecoin to be used for cross-border transactions.

Furthermore, it puts China’s central bank in a position to use Hong Kong as a testing ground for alternative payment methods to internationalise the Yuan.

The use case for Hong Kong as a sandbox is supported by the city’s offshore Yuan liquidity pool, estimated at around 1 trillion Yuan ($139 billion).

The licensing requirements put forth by the HKMA focus on several key aspects such as reserve asset management, proper separation of client assets and resilient stabilisation mechanisms.

Also, provisions in the ordinance indicate that issuers must guarantee that stablecoin holders can redeem their tokens at par value under fair and reasonable conditions.

Explore: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in June 2025

Companies Rush in To Become Qualified Issuers

Mo-po stated that several businesses have already applied to the HKMA to become qualified issuers and that licenses will begin to roll out in the coming months.

Reportedly, companies that have applied for the HKMA license this month include logistics company Reitar Logtec and the overseas arm of the Chinese mainland fintech titan Ant Group.

JD.com, the e-commerce giant, too, is testing out the HKD pegged tokens through its fintech arm JD Coinlink. Several other fintech companies have been experimenting with the stablecoin issuer sandbox since July 2024.

Across continents, several tech giants in the US are adopting similar tactics to optimise cross-border payment infrastructure. Companies like Apple, X, Airbnb and Google are in early-stage discussions with various crypto firms to integrate stablecoins. T

Their decision to integrate stablecoin follows a bipartisan push by the Trump administration and US lawmakers who passed the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

Internationalising the Yuan Faces Headwinds

According to an article published by the South China Morning Post, Yuan’s share of global reserves fell from 2.8% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2024. This came about despite Beijing’s rapid deployment of cross-border payment infrastructure.

The article chalks this up to concerns regarding China’s debt issues, deflation and demographic pressures that have dampened capital flows and outweighed gains in trade settlements.

“The rise of stablecoins does not signify the creation of a new ‘supra-sovereign’ international monetary system,” the analysts stated. “Instead, they are just extensions of fiat money under existing regulations to facilitate cross-border transactions.”

Additionally, the analysts have also suggested restoring confidence in the Chinese Yuan by undertaking structural reforms. This includes revamping social welfare, restructuring debt, reforming taxes and creating a more growth-friendly environment, therefore internationalising the Yuan.

Concerns regarding financial stability led China to ban crypto transactions in 2021. In recent times, however, the country has warmed up to exploring alternative uses for this asset class.

Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of the People’s Bank of China during the Lujiazui Forum, confirmed that technology such as blockchain and distributed ledgers helped advance central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins, therefore transforming payment systems and speeding up cross-border transactions.

Explore: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.01359-10.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0779-5.00%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002012+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.8437+0.57%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002348+2.08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.14+3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012242+7.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10326+2.60%
Cardano
ADA$0.8918+1.42%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:00
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Bitwise CIO: With ETF approval and corporate capital purchases, the "Solana season" is coming