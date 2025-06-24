Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009651-0.30%

Written by: @Michael01c_

Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily

As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number of token-related actions such as NFT), I know that many Solana ecosystem users have begun to think about "what to do next" and "which projects should I participate in liquidity mining" and other questions.

Don’t worry, I have compiled a carefully selected list of early potential projects in the Solana ecosystem, and participating now still has high return expectations.

Titan

Titan positions itself as the first DEX meta-aggregator within the Solana ecosystem, which can scan multiple aggregators and decentralized exchanges to find the best trading path for users.

Titan has completed a $3.5 million pre-seed round of financing, and its trading volume has exceeded $500 million. Although it is still in the closed beta stage, it has integrated multiple DEXs and aggregators.

There are currently two key badges available to Titan test participants:

  • The Beta Badge: You can get it by completing a transaction during the beta phase.
  • The Colossus Badge: reserved for the top 10% of users by trading volume;
  • These badges are only awarded during the closed beta and may play an important role in future reward distribution.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Hylo

Hylo is a fully decentralized Solana native stablecoin system paired with a powerful zero-liquidation risk leverage product.

At its core is hyUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by Liquidity Staking Tokens (LST). Hylo also launched xSOL leveraged tokens, which allow users to get 2-4x SOL exposure without funding fees, margin fees, or worrying about liquidation.

Hylo is still in the closed beta stage, and currently only 2,806 wallets are participating addresses.

This is not only an opportunity to participate early, but also a great time to make arrangements before the market heats up and before crowds rush in.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Pyra

Pyra is the native DeFi protocol of the Solana ecosystem, allowing users to spend without selling cryptocurrencies.

Pyra operates as a decentralized credit system, providing credit lines secured by crypto assets. Instead of exchanging assets for fiat currency, users can pledge crypto assets to use Visa cards issued by Pyra for daily consumption, while keeping their assets invested and potentially earning income.

One of the most attractive features of Pyra is its integration with high-yield DeFi strategies. Deposited assets will not sit idle, but will automatically generate passive income through protocols such as Lulo. In addition, Pyra is also equipped with a smart liquidation protection mechanism. When the value of the collateral drops, the system will automatically replace the assets through Jupiter to repay the loan without incurring additional penalties or fees.

Pyra is currently in closed beta and could be a smart choice if you want to unlock liquidity in your crypto assets without giving up ownership or upside potential.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Exponent

Exponent aims to introduce fixed income products and leveraged mining capabilities to the Solana ecosystem. In short, it allows users to obtain predictable returns or amplify the effects of mining strategies.

Exponent has completed a $2.1 million financing led by RockawayX. Although Exponent was established not long ago, it has a strong momentum of development. DeFiLlama data shows that its total locked value (TVL) has reached approximately $113.63 million.

Exponent is easy to operate, with a clean and intuitive interface, and even DeFi novices can use it easily. The team provides 24/7 support services to provide users with clear guidance and confidence.

Exponent is still in its early stages and deserves continued attention.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ranger Finance

Ranger Finance is positioned as the first perpetual contract aggregator on Solana. By routing orders to multiple decentralized exchanges such as Drift, Zeta and Jupiter, simplifying and optimizing the trading process, Ranger Finance hopes to provide the best execution price, minimal slippage and a unified trading experience.

Ranger Finance has raised $1.9 million in funding and quickly gained nearly 40,000 registered users after its launch, with monthly transaction volumes approaching $100 million.

Ranger finance is currently in the public beta stage and it is still early to participate.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Loopscale

Loopscale is a native lending protocol on Solana that uses an order book matching engine instead of traditional liquidity pools, bringing innovative solutions to decentralized finance. This design allows users to borrow directly, freely set fixed interest rates and customize loan terms.

In addition to the core lending function, Loopscale also provides an advanced strategy called “Loops”. Users can use flash loans to utilize interest-bearing tokens to optimize returns in a single transaction.

If you are considering getting involved, now is still a good time.

Portal: https://loop.sl/i/qRVId

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ping Network

Ping Network is a decentralized bandwidth infrastructure platform based on Solana and is one of the hottest DePIN projects. Ping Network aggregates idle bandwidth from data centers, individual users, and enterprise hardware in more than 190 countries to build a global on-demand network suitable for VPN routing, data collection, content distribution, operation status monitoring, and AI services.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Earning money on Ping Network is easy, just turn on your internet connection and activate the VPN to start earning rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
ONFA Token
OFT$0.84+0.45%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002353+1.55%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.3+2.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:30
Share
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012133+6.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10372+3.20%
Cardano
ADA$0.8909+0.65%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/10 19:00
Share
ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Ethereum price is stuck in a range, with multiple ETH metrics suggesting that the price could see a deeper correction in the short term. Key takeaways:Ether bears are getting louder as the price remains rangebound. Declining spot volume signals weak demand and increasing ETH price vulnerability.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10372+3.20%
Ethereum
ETH$4,411.81+1.35%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003261+19.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 19:20
Share

Trending News

More

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Bitwise CIO: With ETF approval and corporate capital purchases, the "Solana season" is coming

India holds back on full crypto regulation over financial stability concerns