Bitcoin ASIC Manufacturer Canaan Drops AI Chips, Bets Big on U.S. Bitcoin Mining – Here’s Why

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/24 03:36
Canaan, the Singapore-based manufacturer of Bitcoin ASIC machines, is exiting the artificial intelligence chip market to concentrate on its core business in crypto infrastructure.

The company announced Monday that it has officially shut down its AI semiconductor unit and completed a pilot production run of mining rigs in the United States.

The move marks a shift in strategy for Canaan, which has struggled to gain traction outside of its mainstay Bitcoin mining business.

Canaan Refocuses Strategy on Bitcoin Mining, Ends Costly AI Semiconductor Unit

In a statement on Monday, Canaan confirmed that it is winding down its AI semiconductor division, citing misalignment with its long-term goals.

“I believe that doubling down on our core strengths in crypto infrastructure and Bitcoin mining is the most strategic path forward for Canaan,” said Nangeng Zhang, the company’s chairman and CEO.

The AI unit, which generated just $900,000 in revenue in 2024, represented a small fraction of the company’s total income but accounted for 15% of operating expenses.

Canaan said the mismatch between cost and output, along with poor alignment with long-term goals, drove the decision to phase it out.

The firm had been exploring options for the unit since March 2022 and expects the wind-down to be completed in the coming months.

As part of its strategic reorientation, Canaan has launched its first U.S.-based production run, replicating its Malaysian operations.

Though it acknowledged that manufacturing in the U.S. comes with higher costs, the company sees the move as a long-term investment.

“This initiative is not just a hedge against tariffs but a potential strategic investment in long-term resilience,” a Canaan representative said.

By producing closer to the North American market, Canaan hopes to reduce delivery times, adapt to customer demand more quickly, and better manage potential regulatory shifts.

The company added that imported mining equipment from Malaysia is currently subject to a 10% U.S. tariff, while costs for components and raw materials remain difficult to predict.

“We’re actively working to optimize our U.S. cost structure with the goal of limiting production costs,” the spokesperson said.

However, Canaan emphasized that any future scale-up in U.S. operations will depend on whether production becomes commercially viable. That includes a clearer tariff environment, sustainable demand, and manageable expenses.

Canaan also addressed potential concerns regarding national security, stating that all devices shipped to the U.S. are made in Malaysia and approved by local regulators.

If it expands U.S. manufacturing further, the company says it will comply with U.S. tech and security standards.

Canaan Doubles Down on U.S. Bitcoin Mining as Rivals Localize Amid Tariff Pressures

As Canaan exits the AI chip race, the company is ramping up its focus on U.S. Bitcoin mining, positioning itself to ride the momentum of the industry’s shifting center of gravity.

Known for its Avalon series, Canaan has joined rivals Bitmain and MicroBT in expanding operations to the U.S., where over 38% of global Bitcoin mining now takes place.

The three firms collectively dominate the global mining rig market, controlling over 90%.

The move follows Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, which has sparked a renewed push for “American-made” mining gear.

Bitmain launched American production in December, shortly after Donald Trump’s re-election. MicroBT, meanwhile, has openly adopted a “localization strategy” to align with “American Made” expectations.

Though Canaan’s shares have tumbled 71% year-to-date, underperforming both crypto and mining indexes, some analysts view the company’s growing self-mining operations in the U.S. as a potential growth driver.

Meanwhile, the company is also targeting retail miners. In March, Canaan rolled out its new Avalon Q miner, a high-performance machine designed for home users, delivering up to 90 TH/s with adjustable power consumption.

This release brings professional-grade mining capabilities to retail users, compatible with standard 110V household outlets.

Financially, Canaan beat expectations in Q4 2024, reporting $88.8 million in revenue, up 80.9% year-over-year. Total 2024 revenue hit $269.3 million, a 27.4% increase from 2023.

With AI chips off the table and a focus on expanding U.S. presence and retail hardware, Canaan is repositioning for the next phase of Bitcoin mining, closer to home and potentially closer to profitability.

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid

Am 10. September standen weiterhin XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid im Fokus der Kryptowährungsbranche, während Investoren neue Kursentwicklungen und die allgemeine Stimmung verdauten. Dieser Artikel mit Kryptowährungs-Prognosen für heute bietet dem aufmerksamen Leser eine ausgewogene, fachkundige Analyse. XRP erholt sich dank rechtlicher Klarheit und starker Fundamentaldaten XRP wird derzeit zu einem Kurs von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem Marktwert von über 176 Milliarden USD. Der langjährige Rechtsstreit von Ripple mit den US-Behörden ist nun beendet, was das Vertrauen in die Zukunft von XRP stärkt. Laut einem Insider des X-Marktes könnte „die endlich herrschende rechtliche Klarheit als Rückenwind für ein breiteres institutionelles Interesse dienen”. Branchenbeobachtern zufolge ist die Lösung ein entscheidender Aspekt für die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose, wobei XRP wahrscheinlich kurzfristig über 3,50 USD steigen und seine Höchststände von 2024 wieder erreichen wird, wenn die On-Chain-Daten weiterhin Wachstum zeigen. Bonks Meme-Coin-Magie und technische Vorsicht Bonk ist eine der herausragenden Meme-Währungen und wird derzeit bei etwa 0,000023 USD mit einer Marktkapitalisierung von über 1,84 Milliarden USD gehandelt, wobei in den letzten 24 Stunden ein leichter Rückgang zu verzeichnen war. Zuvor schien die Dynamik bullisch zu sein – jedoch zeigen technische Strömungen Gewinnmitnahmen und einen Widerstand knapp über dem aktuellen Niveau, insbesondere in der Nähe von 0,000024 USD. Dennoch hängt die Krypto-Preisprognose für Bonk heute von seiner Fähigkeit ab, diesen Ausbruch wieder aufzuholen; wenn dies mit Nachdruck geschieht, könnte der Optimismus zurückkehren. Ein prominenter Händler auf X scherzte: „Die Meme-Energie von Bonk könnte überraschen, wenn sich die Stimmung schnell ändert“, und hob damit die Risikobehaftung der Prognose hervor. Hyperliquid behauptet sich trotz moderater Konsolidierung Hyperliquid (HYPE) mit einem Wert von rund 54,47 USD und einem Platz unter den Top 15 der Token beeindruckt weiterhin mit einem anhaltend hohen Tagesvolumen. Der jüngste Handel deutet auf einen leichten Rückgang (etwa 1 %) hin, aber wichtige Ökosystemkennzahlen zeigen Widerstandsfähigkeit. Die Krypto-Preisprognose für Hyperliquid ist heute vorsichtig optimistisch: Eine Stabilisierung nahe dem aktuellen Niveau könnte den Weg für weitere Aufwärtsphasen ebnen, insbesondere wenn sich Nutzung und Liquidität erholen. Warum ist das gerade jetzt wichtig? Da die Volatilität am Markt weiterhin hoch ist, bieten diese drei Token unterschiedliche Narrative: XRP strebt nach Abschluss des Rechtsstreits nach langfristiger Legitimität, Bonk navigiert durch spekulative Dynamik und Hyperliquid konzentriert sich auf die Stärke der DeFi-Infrastruktur. Die übergreifende Krypto-Preisprognose für heute hängt davon ab, wie jede dieser Dynamiken mit der sich ändernden Marktstimmung und den makroökonomischen Variablen interagiert. Fazit Die heutige Krypto-Preisprognose ist komplex. XRP befindet sich aufgrund der rechtlichen Klärung auf stabilerem Boden; Bonk ist ein hochvolatiler Meme-Token, der auf Anzeichen für einen Ausbruch wartet; und Hyperliquid hat trotz seiner Stabilisierung Potenzial, das durch die DeFi-Fundamentaldaten getrieben wird. Da jeder Token einen bestimmten Reifegrad und ein bestimmtes Risiko aufweist, ist eine sorgfältige Beobachtung der On-Chain-Signale, technischen Niveaus und Entwicklungen im Ökosystem von entscheidender Bedeutung. Insgesamt ist dies ein kritischer Zeitpunkt für Beobachter von Kryptowährungen, um ihre kurz- und langfristigen Pläne auf der Grundlage von Fakten, Daten und Fundamentaldaten statt auf der Grundlage von Hype zu optimieren. FAQs zur heutigen Kryptowährungs-Preisprognose Wie hoch sind der Token-Preis und das Handelsvolumen für XRP heute? XRP wird derzeit zu einem Preis von etwa 2,96 USD gehandelt, mit einem 24-Stunden-Handelsvolumen von über 5,3 Milliarden USD und einer Marktkapitalisierung im Bereich von 176 Milliarden USD. Warum zeigt Bonk trotz Gewinnen Volatilität? Der Preis von Bonk schwankt aufgrund der jüngsten Gewinnmitnahmen durch Whales, des technischen Widerstands bei 0,000024 USD und der allgemeinen Stimmungsschwankungen bei Meme-Coins, die mit der Stärke des Solana-Ökosystems zusammenhängen. Hat sich der Preis von Hyperliquid in letzter Zeit stabilisiert oder ist er gefallen? Hyperliquid wird bei etwa 54,47 USD gehandelt, was einem Rückgang von rund 1 % in letzter Zeit entspricht. Trotzdem bleiben das Handelsvolumen und die DeFi-Nutzung bemerkenswert stark. Wie oft wird der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” in dem Artikel verwendet? Der Ausdruck „Krypto-Preisprognose heute” wurde genau neun Mal verwendet, was den Optimierungszielen entspricht. Glossar der wichtigsten Begriffe Marktkapitalisierung: Gesamtwert des Umlaufangebots einer Kryptowährung multipliziert mit ihrem aktuellen Preis. Liquidität: Die Leichtigkeit, mit der ein Vermögenswert gekauft oder verkauft werden kann, ohne seinen Preis zu beeinflussen. Technischer Widerstand: Ein Preisniveau, bei dem der Verkaufsdruck eine weitere Aufwärtsbewegung behindern kann. Wale: Große Inhaber einer bestimmten Kryptowährung, deren Handelsgeschäfte die Markttrends beeinflussen können. Rechtliche Klarheit: Klärung oder Stabilität der regulatorischen Haltung, die oft das Risiko verringert und das Vertrauen stärkt. Read More: Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid">Experten-Krypto-Preisprognose für heute für XRP, Bonk und Hyperliquid
Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

Cardano Latest News: ADA Price Could Rise Over 25% This Year But This Trending Crypto Could Rally 50x

The Cardano (ADA) latest news has analysts predicting ADA could climb more than 25% this year as upgrades and partnerships gradually strengthen its ecosystem.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,012133+6,64%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10372+3,20%
Cardano
ADA$0,8909+0,65%
ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

ETH price to $3.5K first? Why Ethereum bears are growing louder

Ethereum price is stuck in a range, with multiple ETH metrics suggesting that the price could see a deeper correction in the short term. Key takeaways:Ether bears are getting louder as the price remains rangebound. Declining spot volume signals weak demand and increasing ETH price vulnerability.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10372+3,20%
Ethereum
ETH$4 411,81+1,35%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003261+19,01%
