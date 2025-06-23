Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development By: PANews 2025/06/23 16:39

JUNE $0.0853 -0.46%

PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote the development of Web3 technology. The cooperation includes developing tokenized capital markets, cultivating Web3 developers, and providing infrastructure and policy support for blockchain companies. The Solana Foundation will work with AIX, Jupiter, and Intebix to develop pilot projects to introduce tokenized tools into traditional markets. In addition, the Solana Foundation will work with local universities to launch educational programs, teach Rust courses to incubate Web3 talents, and provide infrastructure, regulatory support, and business incentives for blockchain companies.