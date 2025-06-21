Full text of Mai Gang's 2014 speech: Bitcoin can simulate perfect currency and will eventually become a tool for multinational gaming

By: PANews
2025/06/21 10:55
Startup
STARTUP$0.014126+2.00%

Speaker: Mai Gang, Founder of Startup Factory

Compiled by: Xu An/iDark Horse

The most essential thing in economics is money.

Before the financial crisis, I read a book about a famous physicist. He said that we, the people in science and engineering, study length, width, weight, and time in physics, which are all constants. You, the people in economics, study variables.

For example: "How much is a McDonald's worth?"

You have to ask whether it is US dollars, RMB, or Japanese yen?

You have to ask, is it the US dollar in 1958 or the US dollar in 1985?

After reading it, I suddenly realized that economics studies things that change. I majored in economics in college, so I should look back at the most essential thing in this discipline that has been changing all the time - currency.

Later, some books, such as "Currency Wars", attracted the attention of the whole nation to currency. I basically had a relatively comprehensive understanding of currency, so when Bitcoin appeared, I had only one word: "Wow!"

Bitcoin captures the essence of money

What is Bitcoin? Explain it in two sentences.

1. Bitcoin is a perfect currency that mathematicians, geeks, and network scientists have simulated using distributed algorithms;

Second, this property is maintained by the computing power of distributed and extremely powerful computers.

Bitcoin is this thing. All discussions, doubts, questions, and innovations about Bitcoin all go back to this framework. Therefore, Bitcoin is not a conspiracy, but an open conspiracy. It is clear what Bitcoin does. All data about Bitcoin can be found online at any time and by anyone. Bitcoin has grasped the essence of currency. What it does is to simulate a perfect currency.

Why can Bitcoin simulate perfect money?

1. Bitcoin’s monetary properties surpass precious metals

The history of currency is 5,000 years, and the history of the state is 3,000 years. Currency is a concept that appeared far earlier than the state. Therefore, China's currency has gone through a variety of choices, from feathers, shells, stones, livestock, and even women as the currency of some countries at that time, until the emergence of precious metal currency.

Precious metals cannot be counterfeited or the cost of counterfeiting is extremely high. They have low transaction costs, are relatively easy to store, can be divided, and are relatively soft. These are the properties of precious metals. Therefore, precious metals are circulated as currency. Gold trading still has costs. When exchanging from one place to another, there are risks in delivery and payment. Many people are not aware of this.

The total amount of Bitcoin is limited and distributed. Anyone with a computer can do it and participate. It is very equal. Bitcoin is a commodity simulated by mathematical methods. It has all the properties and characteristics of precious metals and surpasses the precious metals in the past in all properties and characteristics.

Moreover, the Bitcoin network can continue to upgrade, so there will not be a problem of gold being out of stock like it was in the past. For digital currencies, there is no such problem.

(II) It is unlikely that Bitcoin will be forged

First, computing power is enormous and is controlled by all kinds of people in the world. It is difficult for one person to control so much manpower and computing power at the same time.

Second, even if someone has the opportunity to master these computing powers, from an economic and logical perspective, this person should control the network instead of attacking it, because his property is Bitcoin, and he will not destroy his own property. Therefore, this is a probability problem and a logical problem.

Third, Bitcoin transaction costs are low, which is a particularly important feature. The total number of Bitcoins will be permanently limited to 21 million, and Bitcoin can now be divided into 8-digit calculation units after the decimal point (0.00000001BTC is the current smallest unit), which is the existing calculation system of Bitcoin.

3. Bitcoin network is an advanced clearing and payment system

The Bitcoin network is a fully automated clearing and payment system that is not managed by anyone. Bitcoin is the circulation unit generated by this network. This network is a natural clearing and payment system that does not need to be managed. The use value of Bitcoin is reflected in the fact that it is a clearing network.

Western Union, an international remittance company in the United States, has a history of more than 150 years and makes billions of dollars in profit every year. It is widely used in some relatively underdeveloped countries. It helps customers remit money, and the arrival time is one to two weeks, and the fee is 5 to 8 points. What a lucrative and wonderful business.

Bitcoin payments are basically credited to the account in a few minutes or ten minutes, and the handling fee is very, very low. Therefore, companies such as VISA represent the technical architecture and foundation used by our existing financial circulation system and commercial banking system in the past, and Bitcoin has surpassed the past system with its new technical architecture and foundation. Therefore, this is the advanced feature of Bitcoin in the circulation network and the exchange function of commercial banks.

Decentralization is the guarantee of Bitcoin security and freedom

There are three forms of currency in human society. One is the currency system represented by precious metal gold, and the other is credit currency supported by government credit. In the era of credit currency, the problems we generally see are inflation, excessive money supply, and currency wars. The currency system we are in today is represented by the US dollar, the US dollar is hegemonic, and the US dollar is flooding the world. People all over the world, especially the poor Chinese, are working for the United States. Why do American jeans cost 10 or 20 yuan, but they have to sell for 100 yuan in China? All of this is because the US dollar is a global currency, and the US dollar has achieved this day by using its hegemony.

However, the emergence of Bitcoin has ushered in the third era of currency. When I say the third era, I don’t mean to replace the first two. It’s like the emergence of the Internet, which did not replace fax machines and telephones. They coexist. This is decentralization, a virtual currency based on mathematical concepts. Decentralization is the guarantee of Bitcoin’s security and freedom.

Bitcoin is supported by credit and will exist for a certain period of time

Currency needs credit to support it. The country's credit, state power, state machinery, army, and law can support credit currency. What supports Bitcoin?

It's very simple. There are many credits in the world. Someone swears, "I love you forever"; someone promises, "I will mortgage all my property"; I promise, "I was a good student in the past..." These are all credits. What is the credit of Bitcoin? It is mathematics and probability. If you believe in mathematics and probability, it exists.

I think Bitcoin will exist in the field of circulating currency for a certain period of time. In certain economic activities, especially those related to the Internet, internationalization, and virtuality, Bitcoin will exist as a form of circulation because it is unrestricted.

Bitcoin is a tool for multi-party gaming

Let me ask you a question first. After Bitcoin came out, which country is most afraid of it? — The United States.

This explains why the EU was the first region to support Bitcoin, because when the big brother is beaten, the second brother is happy. So, this is a very subtle and interesting game. The California Congress has declared Bitcoin a legal currency, of course, it still needs to go through the House of Representatives vote. Bitcoin is a big innovation in the financial field, of course it will bring a series of new regulatory behaviors, we must study it, this is the attitude of the US government. The Chinese government actually has a similar attitude, but new things often bring some new challenges.

I would like to emphasize that the Chinese government and people must understand the variability and foresight of the US monetary strategy and the complexity of the global multi-national game. Bitcoin is not a carnival for libertarians and anarchists, but a tool for multi-party games.

Everyone should pay attention to and learn about Bitcoin

I am not an anarchist, nor do I advocate that we use Bitcoin instead of RMB today. But I can tell you that in the next 10 years or 30 years, the United States will rebuild a global monetary system, and in this global monetary system, the United States is likely to link the US dollar to a new series of assets, including virtual currencies represented by Bitcoin. Before doing this, the United States only needs to do one thing, which is to gain a voice in the field of Bitcoin. This voice may be computing power, reserves, or pricing power. Why does the United States have an advantage in doing this? Because the United States has Wall Street, which is the elite of the global elite.

I have a hypothetical story about Bitcoin. If Bitcoin becomes a global asset 30 years from now, a child might have the following conversation with his father.

Child: "Why do only Americans and Europeans have Bitcoin, but no Chinese?"

Dad: "Baby, I'm sorry, Dad was rich when he was young, but at that time money could buy love in China, but it couldn't buy Bitcoin."

Child: "Dad, where can I buy Bitcoin?"

Dad: "If we continue to make socks and shoes for another 30 years, we can exchange them for Bitcoins with the Americans."

I hope everyone, including government agencies, should realize the greatness and complexity of the Bitcoin game, which is truly related to our future generations. In the last century, Americans used the power of the dollar to obtain the right to mint the dollar and made the whole world work for them. If Americans use it for a few more decades to gain the right to speak on Bitcoin, they will continue to make the whole world work for them.

I hope that Chinese entrepreneurs, Chinese companies, and ordinary Chinese people will have a say in the Bitcoin field. I also hope that everyone will pay attention to and learn about Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol&nbsp;Works The Verdict Upfront: Understanding Trust in Online&nbsp;Poker The Core Player Fear: Is My Game&nbsp;Fixed? The nagging question of whether an online poker game is rigged is a persistent fear for many players. Every bad beat or unlikely losing streak can fuel suspicions that a hidden algorithm is working against them. This concern stems from the inability to see the dealer or the physical deck, placing complete trust in a software system whose inner workings are invisible. The fundamental issue is a lack of transparency, leaving players to wonder if outcomes are truly random or manipulated for the house’s&nbsp;benefit. The Two Models of Trust: Third-Party Audits vs. Cryptographic Proof Historically, trust in online gaming has been built on a foundation of third-party verification. Reputable platforms submit their systems to auditors who certify their fairness. This model requires players to trust the regulatory bodies and the testing agencies. A newer, more transparent model is emerging with the rise of cryptographic proof. This approach allows players to mathematically verify the randomness of each outcome themselves, shifting the paradigm from blind trust to verifiable certainty. This evolution is the cornerstone of provably fair poker, which provides an auditable trail for every hand&nbsp;played. The Critical Distinction: Verifying a Game’s Process vs. Its Ultimate&nbsp;Outcome It is essential to understand what fairness verification actually proves. A provably fair system cryptographically confirms that the process of generating an outcome, such as shuffling a deck of cards, was random and not tampered with. It verifies the integrity of the path to the result. This does not guarantee a player will win; it guarantees that the conditions under which they won or lost were not manipulated. The game’s inherent probabilities and house edge still apply, but the player can be certain the randomness was legitimate. The Shadow of Doubt: Why Players Distrust Traditional Online&nbsp;Poker The “Black Box” Problem of Centralized Random Number Generators (RNGs) Traditional online poker platforms rely on Random Number Generators (RNGs) to simulate the shuffling of a physical deck. While technologically sophisticated, these systems operate as a “black box.” Players input their actions and receive an output, the dealt cards, without any visibility into the process. This opacity is the primary source of distrust. Because the mechanism is hidden, players have no way to independently confirm that the card distribution is genuinely random and not influenced by factors designed to increase the platform’s profit. How Legacy Systems Build Trust: The Role of Regulation and&nbsp;Audits To counteract this inherent distrust, the established online gaming industry relies on a strict framework of regulation and independent audits. Licensing bodies and certification agencies form the backbone of this trust model, providing oversight that assures players of a platform’s integrity. Licensing Bodies: The Authority of the UKGC and&nbsp;MGA Regulatory authorities like the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) are known for their stringent standards. They mandate that licensed operators adhere to strict protocols for game fairness, player fund protection, and responsible gaming. These bodies conduct regular compliance checks and audits, imposing severe penalties for any violations. Their logos on a poker site serve as a mark of legitimacy and regulatory oversight. Certification Agencies: How eCOGRA and iTech Labs Test&nbsp;RNGs Independent agencies such as eCOGRA and iTech Labs specialize in testing the software that powers online games. They perform rigorous statistical analysis on RNGs to ensure their outputs are unpredictable, non-repeatable, and uniformly distributed. A certification from one of these labs confirms that a game’s RNG behaves like a true source of randomness, providing a crucial layer of assurance for players and regulators alike. What Traditional RNGs Can’t Guarantee: The Need for Player-Side Verification Despite the robust framework of regulation and third-party audits, the traditional model has a fundamental limitation: it does not empower the player to verify fairness for themselves. Players must still trust the regulators and the auditors. There is no mechanism for a player to take the data from a specific hand they just played and independently confirm its randomness. This gap is precisely what provably fair technology was designed to&nbsp;fill. A New Deal: The “Provably Fair” Revolution Explained What is Provably Fair? Moving from Blind Trust to Verifiable Proof Provably fair is a system built on cryptographic principles that allows any player to independently verify that a game’s outcome was random and not altered. Instead of asking players to trust a third-party seal of approval, it provides a mathematical receipt for every game round. This receipt contains all the necessary data to replay the randomization process, proving that the result was determined before the bet was placed and was not manipulated in any&nbsp;way. The Cryptographic Recipe: How Server Seed, Client Seed, and Nonce Work&nbsp;Together The magic of a provably fair system lies in its core components. Three key pieces of data combine to create a verifiable random outcome: the server seed, the client seed, and the&nbsp;nonce. The Server Seed: The House’s Initial Commitment Before any hand is dealt, the platform’s server generates a secret random number called the server seed. To prove it will not change this number later, the server creates a cryptographic hash of this seed and shows it to the player. This hashed seed acts as a commitment, a locked digital seal that cannot be altered without detection. The Client Seed: Your Input into the Randomness The system then incorporates a client seed, which is a number generated by the player’s device. In many implementations, the player can even input or modify this seed. This step is crucial because it ensures the platform does not have full control over the inputs that determine the outcome. The player’s own input becomes part of the randomization process. The Nonce: Ensuring Every Single Hand is&nbsp;Unique A nonce is a simple counter that increases with each hand or bet a player makes, typically starting from 0 or 1. Its purpose is to ensure that even if the server and client seeds remain the same for a session, the outcome for each distinct hand is unique. It acts as a unique identifier for each transaction within the&nbsp;game. Creating an Unbreakable Seal: The Role of SHA-256&nbsp;Hashing The cryptographic security of the provably fair system relies on a hashing function, most commonly SHA-256. Hashing converts an input (like the server seed) into a unique, fixed-length string of characters. This process is a one-way street; it is easy to generate a hash from a seed, but computationally impossible to derive the original seed from its hash. This technology ensures that the platform can commit to a result without revealing it, creating an unbreakable, verifiable seal. The Race Protocol Method: A Deep Dive into Provably Fair Shuffling Next-Generation Fairness: Multi-Party Computation on a Serverless WASM&nbsp;Engine The infrastructure of Race Protocol elevates the provably fair concept far beyond the traditional client-server model by using Multi-Party Computation (MPC). Instead of a single central server that could be a point of manipulation, game logic is executed by a network of community-hosted nodes (a “Transactor” and multiple “Validators”). This decentralized architecture ensures that no single party — not even the primary game operator — can influence the&nbsp;shuffle. Why WASM is a Game-Changer for Performance and Verifiability WebAssembly (WASM) is a high-performance binary instruction format that runs in a secure sandbox. Compiling game logic to WASM provides two key advantages. First, it offers near-native speed, crucial for a seamless gaming experience. Second, and more importantly for fairness, a WASM binary is deterministic. This means the same input will always produce the exact same output on any machine, making the game logic itself independently verifiable by&nbsp;anyone. Step-by-Step: The Lifecycle of a Shuffled Deck on Race&nbsp;Protocol The process of shuffling on Race Protocol is a collaborative and transparent event between multiple independent servers, using a “mental poker-style” algorithm to guarantee fairness. Step 1: Randomization is Initiated The primary server node (the Transactor) initiates the need for a random outcome, such as shuffling a&nbsp;deck. Step 2: All Nodes Contribute Secrets The Transactor and all connected Validator nodes each generate their own secret random data. They commit to this data by sharing cryptographic hashes of it with each other. This ensures no node can change its secret after seeing the&nbsp;others. Step 3: A Collaborative Shuffle is Generated The nodes engage in a multi-round cryptographic protocol where they exchange parts of their secret data. This collaborative process combines their individual inputs to generate a final, verifiably random outcome (the shuffled deck). Because multiple independent parties contributed, no single node could have predicted or controlled the&nbsp;result. Step 4: The Hand is&nbsp;Played With the deck now shuffled by the collective, the hand is dealt and played to completion. Step 5: The Process is&nbsp;Audited After the hand, the entire process is auditable. Any participant can verify the on-chain data and review the open-source WASM game logic to confirm that all nodes followed the protocol correctly. This is the key difference: trust is derived from the verifiable collaboration of multiple independent parties, rather than the older method of revealing a single server’s secret seed after the&nbsp;fact. Become the Auditor: How to Manually Verify a Poker Hand’s&nbsp;Fairness Locating the Game’s Cryptographic Data (Hashed Seed, Seeds,&nbsp;Nonce) Reputable provably fair platforms make the verification data readily accessible, usually in the game’s history or transaction details section. For any given hand, you should be able to find the hashed server seed (provided before the hand), the unhashed server seed (revealed after), your client seed, and the nonce used for that specific&nbsp;hand. Using an Independent Verifier Tool (like Xorbin) to Check the&nbsp;Hash You do not need to be a cryptographer to verify a hand. Independent online tools, such as Xorbin, can perform the check for you. You simply input the unhashed server seed that was revealed after the game. The tool will calculate its SHA-256 hash. You then compare the result generated by the tool to the initial hashed server seed provided by the platform. If they match, you have cryptographic proof that the operator did not change the seed after you placed your&nbsp;bet. What a Successful Verification Proves (and What It&nbsp;Doesn’t) A successful verification proves that the outcome of the shuffle was determined by the committed seeds and was not altered mid-game. It confirms the integrity of the randomization process. It does not prove the underlying algorithm is free from design flaws, nor does it alter the game’s statistical probabilities or house edge. It is a powerful tool for eliminating doubts about active tampering, but it is not a guarantee of&nbsp;winning. The Million-Dollar Question: Does “Provably Fair” Mean the Game Isn’t&nbsp;Rigged? The “Illusion of Fairness” Argument: Verifying the Path, Not the Predetermined Outcome Critics of some provably fair implementations argue that they create an “illusion of fairness.” They posit that while players can verify the cryptographic path from seed to result, the outcome could still be predetermined. The argument is that an operator could cycle through server seeds until they find one that produces a losing outcome for the player, and then commit to that seed’s hash. This sophisticated critique highlights the importance of truly random seed generation. Can a Provably Fair Algorithm Be Biased? Exploring Algorithmic Manipulation Theoretically, an algorithm could be designed with a bias. For example, if the client seed is not given enough weight in the randomization formula, the operator might retain a degree of influence. Furthermore, the selection of the initial server seed is critical. If the server seed isn’t generated from a source of true randomness, but is instead chosen to produce specific outcomes, the system could be manipulated. The Critical Importance of Oversight: Why Regulated Provably Fair is a Different Beast This is where regulation and transparent design become paramount. A system like Race Protocol, where the game logic runs as open-source WASM code, makes such manipulation detectable. When a provably fair system is also subject to regulatory oversight from bodies like the UKGC or MGA, it provides the best of both worlds: the mathematical certainty of cryptography combined with the accountability of a regulated framework. Player Beware: Red Flags in Unregulated Crypto&nbsp;Casinos Players should be cautious with unregulated crypto casinos that heavily market “provably fair” as their only trust signal. Red flags include a lack of a clear gaming license, opaque terms of service, and an inability to withdraw funds easily. True fairness comes from a combination of verifiable technology and accountable operations, not just a marketing buzzword. Provably Fair in Action: Benefits and Real-World Examples For Players: The Power of Absolute Proof, Not Just a&nbsp;Promise The primary benefit for players is the shift from trusting a platform’s promises to having the power of absolute proof. This transparency eliminates the fear of a dealer or algorithm cheating, allowing players to focus on strategy with confidence. It creates a level playing field where skill and luck are the only determining factors. For Developers: Building Player Trust and Reducing Infrastructure Overhead For developers, implementing a provably fair system is a powerful way to build immediate trust with their player base. It serves as a key differentiator in a crowded market. Furthermore, systems built on decentralized infrastructure like Race Protocol can reduce the overhead and security risks associated with maintaining centralized game servers, as the logic is executed and verified across the&nbsp;network. Beyond Poker: Provably Fair Implementations The principles of provably fair are not limited to poker. The technology has been successfully applied to a variety of online games, proving its versatility and effectiveness. Crash Games: ROCKIT! and&nbsp;BOOM! In crash games like ROCKIT!, players bet on a multiplier that increases until it randomly “crashes.” Provably fair algorithms are used to determine the exact crash point before the round begins, allowing players to verify that the outcome wasn’t decided based on when they chose to cash&nbsp;out. Dice Games: The Primedice Model Dice games are one of the simplest and most popular implementations. Platforms like Primedice use the combination of server seed, client seed, and nonce to generate a roll outcome. Players can verify that every single roll was mathematically fair and not manipulated. Leading Crypto Casinos: Stake.com and Bitcasino.io Major crypto-centric platforms like Stake.com and Bitcasino.io have built their reputations on offering a wide array of provably fair games. They provide built-in verification tools that make it easy for players to check the integrity of their gameplay, setting a new standard for transparency in the industry. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Is Provably Fair technology slower than a traditional RNG? No, provably fair calculations are extremely fast and do not introduce any noticeable latency for the player. The cryptographic hashing and seed combinations happen in milliseconds, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience comparable to traditional RNG-based systems. Can Race Protocol be used for games other than&nbsp;poker? Yes, Race Protocol is a flexible, game-agnostic infrastructure. Its WASM-based engine can execute the logic for any type of game where verifiable fairness is crucial, including blackjack, dice, slots, crash games, and complex strategy&nbsp;games. What is the difference between Return-to-Player (RTP) and Provably&nbsp;Fair? Return-to-Player (RTP) is a statistical measure of the percentage of wagered money a game is expected to pay back to players over the long run. Provably Fair is a technological method to verify the integrity and randomness of a single game outcome. An operator can have a provably fair game with a low RTP; the two concepts are distinct but complementary indicators of a fair gaming environment. Can a Provably Fair system be hacked or&nbsp;cracked? The core cryptographic components of a provably fair system, such as the SHA-256 hashing algorithm, are considered unbreakable with current computing technology. While a platform’s website could be hacked in other ways, the mathematical proof behind a specific game outcome cannot be retroactively cracked or&nbsp;altered. Q: What is the role of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in advanced on-chain&nbsp;gaming? Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) represent the next evolution of on-chain gaming. While provably fair systems like Race Protocol’s prove fairness by making the process transparent and verifiable, ZKPs can prove that a computation (like a card shuffle) was done correctly without revealing any of the inputs at all. For advanced systems like Race Protocol, this technology unlocks the potential for more complex, fully on-chain games where player information can remain private while the game’s integrity remains cryptographically verifiable. Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5726-10.35%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:09
Share
Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

I analyze why 2026 might be crypto’s biggest opportunity window with asymmetric upside potential and key catalysts driving market growth.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000003261+18.75%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:09
Share
Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

New York, USA, September 10, 2025 — BAMBITZ, the world’s first music-fueled memecoin project, today announced the launch of its native…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001808-15.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452+13.70%
Panda Swap
PANDA$0.002175+0.23%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency

COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000