The chaos in the cryptocurrency circle exposed by the IPO boom of crypto companies: If we don’t save ourselves, everyone will run to the next stock market

By: PANews
2025/06/21 10:02
Threshold
T$0.01659+2.09%
Boom
BOOM$0.010287+41.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01443+13.26%
Salamanca
DON$0.000514+10.53%

The chaos in the cryptocurrency circle exposed by the IPO boom of crypto companies: If we don’t save ourselves, everyone will run to the next stock market

Original: Empire

Compiled/edited by Yuliya, PANews

In the crypto market, the uncertainty faced by token investors far exceeds that of the traditional financial market. The frequent occurrence of secondary token issuance by the founding team, opaque related transactions, and shady market maker agreements has led to serious information asymmetry between the true value of the project and the return on investment. In this context, the Blockworks team launched the Token Transparency Framework, which aims to guide project parties to disclose key information through an open source standard tool and promote the industry towards an open, credible and long-term development path. This episode of Empire Podcast is hosted by Jason Yanowitz, and invites the framework initiator Blockworks Data Director Dan Smith, Thea Chief Investment Officer Felipe Montealegre and L1D Investment Partner Louis T to explain the framework design concept, scoring method and future vision in depth. PANews compiled and sorted out this dialogue.

Why do we need a token transparency framework?

Yanowitz:

The cryptocurrency industry is 15-16 years old and is at an important turning point. While crypto companies are IPOing, there is a major problem in the token market that is holding the industry back: lack of transparency. Tokens are considered the future of capital formation, but they cannot move forward without addressing the transparency issue.

Felipe:

Many of us liquidity token investors are concerned that the token market is turning into a "lemon market." This term originated from an economics paper in the 1970s, which stated that the used car market lacks effective signals to distinguish between "peaches" and "lemons," resulting in all cars being priced equally. As a result, good car owners are reluctant to sell, and the market ends up with only "lemons."

The token market is also facing similar problems. Without a standardized transparent disclosure mechanism, investors cannot judge whether a project is good or bad. As a result, high-quality projects are reluctant to issue tokens, while speculative projects are rampant, causing the quality of the entire market to decline.

In the token market, investors face many issues that equity investors do not have to worry about:

  • Insufficient legal protection: Token holders have far less legal protection than equity holders. This is not theoretical, but often happens in practice.
  • The multi-token problem: Equity investments in early-stage projects (like Amazon or Apple) benefit from their subsequent successful products (like AWS or the iPhone). But in the crypto space, teams often issue a second token for a new business line, which harms the interests of early investors.
  • Parasitic equity problem: Token holders are unsure whether cash flows will go to tokens or equity. A famous example is Uniswap, which generated about $90 million in fees on the front end, which went to equity holders instead of UNI token holders, who are still waiting for the fee switch to be turned on. If even a top project like Uniswap is like this, it shows the general situation in the market.
  • Founder behavior: Founders may sell a large number of tokens through OTC (over-the-counter transactions) during a bull market and abandon the project after achieving personal wealth freedom.
  • Foundation abuse: Some teams will transfer project cash flow to the foundation, and then withdraw $5 million to $10 million from the foundation into their own pockets in the name of consulting fees, logo design, etc.

These structural problems have raised the "risk premium" of tokens, which is as high as 20%, much higher than the 5% of stocks. According to the pricing logic of the capital market, this high premium has led to an 80% discount in token valuation.

Yanowitz: Felipe, you mentioned a 5% equity risk premium and a 20% token risk premium, which results in a roughly 80% discount to token valuation. Can you explain the math for us?

Felipe:

All capital is competing. Assume that a company has a long-term growth rate of 5% and the current 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield (risk-free rate) is 4.5%.

  • For equity: The minimum return required by institutional investors is 9.5% (5% equity risk premium + 4.5% risk-free rate). Minus the 5% growth expectation, investors need a 4.5% cash yield. The corresponding P/E ratio is about 1 / 4.5% ≈ 22 times.
  • For tokens: The minimum return rate required by institutional investors is 24.5% (20% token risk premium + 4.5% risk-free rate). Similarly, minus the 5% growth expectation, investors need a cash return of 19.5% (about 20%). The corresponding P/E ratio is about 1 / 20% = 5 times.

The huge difference between a 22x P/E ratio and a 5x P/E ratio reflects a valuation discount of about 78% (I call it 80%). In this case, good founders who want to build a long-term business may choose to issue equity instead of tokens when they see such a large valuation difference between the equity market and the token market. This forms a vicious cycle, with fewer and fewer good projects issuing tokens, and the market may eventually collapse.

Yanowitz: Dan, what do you have to add to Felipe's point about the lemon market?

Dan:

Yes, the situation is even worse than Jason described. Because it is not just the "car owners" (project parties) who hold the information, but the "car manufacturers" (early teams) who hold the core information, and there is currently a lack of a standardized tool or format for them to disclose this information. This is where we see the opportunity. Those teams that operate legitimately and try to avoid the scam methods described by Felipe are eager to have a tool to explain their practices.

Circle's IPO is an interesting sidebar. Its IPO was priced at about $30-31, opened at about $70 on the first day, and traded at $120 a few days later. Stablecoins are all the rage right now, which may partly reflect the market's preference for equity, because equity has clearer guarantees, even if only looking at financial statements may not give such a high valuation. This indicates that more companies that should have issued tokens on the chain may choose IPOs in the future.

Yanowitz: Louis T, can you elaborate on the structural issues in the token market?

Louis T:

I completely agree with Felipe's point. In addition to what he mentioned, a core structural problem in the current token market is the unclear relationship between equity and tokens. For example, many GameFi projects failed in part because tokens were used to incentivize user behavior (such as trading, playing games and paying fees), and users invested real money (ETH, stablecoins), but most of the final returns went to equity holders, while the value of the token itself (FDV) may tend to zero. Token holders are unclear about their rights and interests, and they are also unaware of the rights and interests of equity holders, which creates potential conflicts of interest and competition.

In addition, the VC bubble in 2021 has further exacerbated the supply of "lemons". A large number of early private equity projects have received investment, and their deployment plans force funds to continue investing, which makes the market flooded with more projects that may lack real value but are eager to enter the market to create value (usually lacking transparency).

Felipe:

How did we get here? A lot of it is because of the “everything bubble” period of 2020-2021. At that time, global interest rates were almost zero, and massive money printing and fiscal stimulus led to token prices rising without the support of fundamentals, revenue or cash flow, and no one talked about the cost of capital. The industry learned the wrong lessons from that period. After the bubble burst, market participants have spent the past few years waiting for the next “big cycle”, a period when fundamentals are irrelevant again and all tokens can rise for no reason. But over time, people gradually realized that they need to give investors something substantial before they will buy your token. Only now are we starting to really face these difficult questions, such as project revenue and fundamentals.

The chaos in the cryptocurrency circle exposed by the IPO boom of crypto companies: If we don’t save ourselves, everyone will run to the next stock market

Dan Smith:

There have also been some positive shifts in the industry and at the regulatory level in response to these issues. For example, Morpho Labs recently announced that it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Morpho Association (a shareholder-free entity) to ensure that value flows to tokens. Miles Jennings of a16z also expressed his views on the "end of the foundation era" and mentioned emerging legal structures such as "DUNAs" and "BORGs" that are designed to address the needs of off-chain entities (such as foundations) to conduct commercial activities (such as signing contracts).

In terms of regulation, Hester Peirce, a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, proposed the "Safe Harbor 2.0" proposal, which provides a three-year grace period and guidelines for projects to transition from centralized entities to decentralized networks. At the same time, the "Market Structure Act" being promoted in Congress is also providing a basic framework for disclosure standards.

Industry chaos

Yanowitz: Can you share some real-life examples to help people more intuitively understand the current problems in the token market?

Felipe:

We once invested in a project with FDV of only $40 million, and spent a lot of time helping them deploy to Solana. Eventually, they began to achieve a cash flow of about $40 million per year, which was a very successful investment. One day we received a notice from the team saying that they "wanted to give up the token." The actual situation was that they decided to separate the IP from the token and leave the cash flow entirely to their small team of four. This is very common in the crypto industry and is called "Rug Pull." But if Tim Cook treats Apple shareholders like this, it would absolutely not be tolerated in the public market.

For another example, Aave had previously explored issuing new tokens for its real-world asset (RWA) business line, and this news sparked widespread discussion and concern in the community. Investors are worried that as Aave token holders, they may not benefit from the issuance of new tokens. Especially when Aave already occupies about 70% of the existing EVM market, expanding into new markets has become a key strategy. Fortunately, the founder of Aave publicly stated a few weeks ago that he would not issue new tokens for the RWA business.

Uniswap is another example where investors believed that its strong moat would eventually bring returns, and indeed, they cashed out through the front end. But UNI holders did not receive a penny of income.

Yanowitz: How many of these problems are due to the founders doing evil, and how many are structural problems due to regulatory gaps?

Felipe:

Indeed, if the founder "Rug Pull" the agreement, this is illegal in the securities market. However, not feeding back the revenue to the token is not necessarily illegal, it may just be that the regulatory mechanism is not yet perfect. My point is not to blame the founder, but to point out that under the current structure, the token is extremely unattractive to institutional investors.

Yanowitz: Dan, Louis, do you have any other examples of founders cashing out in the secondary market, or opaque transactions with market makers?

Dan:

We are not against founders cashing out in the secondary market, but some people cash out too much in advance, which leads to the death of the entire project. This is especially common in the token market.

There are also related transactions, such as the foundation paying "advisory fees" or development fees to the core team. In traditional finance, these need to be disclosed, but in the crypto market, almost no one knows about them. In the disclosure framework we proposed, this type of information is also specifically required.

Many teams have less than 10 people, which is actually an advantage of blockchain capital formation: projects can be launched quickly and at low cost. However, this also creates a breeding ground for abuse. Traditional market investors evaluate intrinsic value and predict the future, while in the token market, they also need to deal with projects that attempt to deceive. The foundation system is often abused, and the core team charges high consulting fees to the foundation to accelerate the unlocking and cashing out of tokens.

Louis T:

In many projects, the foundation is responsible for managing most of the tokens for ecological development. Labs is an entity composed of founders and core developers, responsible for daily operations such as development and updating the front end. The problem is that the two are usually controlled by the same group of people. Therefore, the foundation can "pay" tens of millions of dollars in tokens to Labs every year in exchange for some marginal front-end changes in the name of "consultancy fees."

This information is often not disclosed publicly, but we hope to at least disclose it so that investors can make their own judgments.

Dan:

I would also like to add a point about market makers and centralized exchanges listing tokens. Currently, the liquidity of tokens at the time of issuance is mainly concentrated in centralized exchanges, but some top exchanges will impose harsh listing conditions, including requiring the project party to provide 2%-5% of the supply and high cash listing fees. These are all signed with confidentiality agreements and are not reflected in the official token release plan at all.

On the other hand, although there are excellent market makers providing liquidity, there are also many cases of abuse of privilege. Some projects with only foundations and tokens have seen their market value hyped up to tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars, and then the price plummeted by 50-90%, leaving investors unprepared. Later document leaks revealed that the crazy option clauses in the market maker agreement were the cause of the price collapse. The market needs to understand these agreement terms and listing conditions to reduce losses.

Conception and design of token transparency framework

Yanowitz: The industry clearly has a serious lack of information disclosure. How do you plan to address this? Is it a bottom-up approach or is it regulatory enforcement?

Dan:

We took a bottom-up approach and launched the Token Transparency Framework, an open, standardized self-disclosure template. Projects only need to fill in this form to clearly communicate their structure information to the market. This framework is not intended to judge "good" or "bad", but to let the market know what the project is doing.

This is also an important supplement to the US Market Structure Bill. Currently, the information disclosure part of the bill is very brief and far from enough to solve industry problems. We hope to provide a tool for expression for teams that are truly "doing the right thing" through this framework.

Yanowitz: Could you please give us a brief overview of what this framework is. What information does it contain?

Dan:

You can think of it as a "crypto-native S1 form". When a company wants to go public, it must fill out the S1 form to disclose basic information such as the company's business and financial status. Ideally, when a token is issued, such a form should also be submitted. Of course, for existing tokens, this will be a retroactive process. It is essentially a form or a set of evaluation criteria that looks like an Excel document or a large table. The framework requires the project party to fill in about 20 questions, covering business descriptions, supply schedules, and agreements with exchanges, and provide relevant supporting materials. The scoring mechanism assigns different weights based on the importance of the questions, and finally generates a simple and easy-to-understand grade. For information that cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, the scoring mechanism will also be adjusted accordingly to prevent the project party from being unfairly punished. The entire framework is open source, and the public can view the complete response content. It also provides concise scoring results to facilitate quick evaluation or in-depth research of the project.

Yanowitz: What if the project lies? For example, they say the team does not sell coins OTC, but they actually do?

Dan:

The framework gives priority to linking on-chain data, such as tagging team wallets, public transaction records, etc. For parts that cannot be verified, it depends on the project party to declare themselves. However, the risk of lying publicly on the framework website is much higher than not making a statement, because if it is found out that you lied in the future, it will greatly damage the reputation of the project and even lose the ability to raise funds and recruit. In the long run, the reputation mechanism will drive projects to disclose honestly.

Expected impact

Yanowitz: Felipe, how do you think this framework will affect token prices?

Felipe:

Teams that participate and receive reasonable scores (above 60-70%) may see their tokens receive a premium in the long term due to transparency. Although this change will not be immediately apparent, the increase in transparency will attract more attention from liquidity token funds, as these funds typically have capital pools that are authorized to hold for several years. Analysts believe that liquidity fund managers attach great importance to transparency standards and are dissatisfied with the lack of transparency in the current market, so projects with complete information disclosure are more attractive. If this framework is widely adopted by the market, it may drive more institutional capital into the liquidity token market, thereby alleviating the lack of transparency, which is the main problem that hinders the entry of institutional capital.

Louis T:

In the short term, projects with good fundamentals but ignored due to market noise, narratives or hype will be the main beneficiaries of the new framework. By applying the framework to their own tokens and projects and publishing the results publicly, these projects can more clearly show their true fundamentals to institutional investors, liquidity investors, large investors and token holders, thereby increasing market awareness and attention. This approach will help projects stand out more easily from market noise and achieve rapid development.

Yanowitz: Which projects would object to this framework?

Felipe:

Projects that use tokens as arbitrage tools, lack real products, or abuse market structure will be sidelined due to lack of transparency. The emergence of the framework will put an end to the high valuations of "fraudulent tokens" and allow resources to flow more efficiently to projects that truly have product-market fit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol&nbsp;Works The Verdict Upfront: Understanding Trust in Online&nbsp;Poker The Core Player Fear: Is My Game&nbsp;Fixed? The nagging question of whether an online poker game is rigged is a persistent fear for many players. Every bad beat or unlikely losing streak can fuel suspicions that a hidden algorithm is working against them. This concern stems from the inability to see the dealer or the physical deck, placing complete trust in a software system whose inner workings are invisible. The fundamental issue is a lack of transparency, leaving players to wonder if outcomes are truly random or manipulated for the house’s&nbsp;benefit. The Two Models of Trust: Third-Party Audits vs. Cryptographic Proof Historically, trust in online gaming has been built on a foundation of third-party verification. Reputable platforms submit their systems to auditors who certify their fairness. This model requires players to trust the regulatory bodies and the testing agencies. A newer, more transparent model is emerging with the rise of cryptographic proof. This approach allows players to mathematically verify the randomness of each outcome themselves, shifting the paradigm from blind trust to verifiable certainty. This evolution is the cornerstone of provably fair poker, which provides an auditable trail for every hand&nbsp;played. The Critical Distinction: Verifying a Game’s Process vs. Its Ultimate&nbsp;Outcome It is essential to understand what fairness verification actually proves. A provably fair system cryptographically confirms that the process of generating an outcome, such as shuffling a deck of cards, was random and not tampered with. It verifies the integrity of the path to the result. This does not guarantee a player will win; it guarantees that the conditions under which they won or lost were not manipulated. The game’s inherent probabilities and house edge still apply, but the player can be certain the randomness was legitimate. The Shadow of Doubt: Why Players Distrust Traditional Online&nbsp;Poker The “Black Box” Problem of Centralized Random Number Generators (RNGs) Traditional online poker platforms rely on Random Number Generators (RNGs) to simulate the shuffling of a physical deck. While technologically sophisticated, these systems operate as a “black box.” Players input their actions and receive an output, the dealt cards, without any visibility into the process. This opacity is the primary source of distrust. Because the mechanism is hidden, players have no way to independently confirm that the card distribution is genuinely random and not influenced by factors designed to increase the platform’s profit. How Legacy Systems Build Trust: The Role of Regulation and&nbsp;Audits To counteract this inherent distrust, the established online gaming industry relies on a strict framework of regulation and independent audits. Licensing bodies and certification agencies form the backbone of this trust model, providing oversight that assures players of a platform’s integrity. Licensing Bodies: The Authority of the UKGC and&nbsp;MGA Regulatory authorities like the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) are known for their stringent standards. They mandate that licensed operators adhere to strict protocols for game fairness, player fund protection, and responsible gaming. These bodies conduct regular compliance checks and audits, imposing severe penalties for any violations. Their logos on a poker site serve as a mark of legitimacy and regulatory oversight. Certification Agencies: How eCOGRA and iTech Labs Test&nbsp;RNGs Independent agencies such as eCOGRA and iTech Labs specialize in testing the software that powers online games. They perform rigorous statistical analysis on RNGs to ensure their outputs are unpredictable, non-repeatable, and uniformly distributed. A certification from one of these labs confirms that a game’s RNG behaves like a true source of randomness, providing a crucial layer of assurance for players and regulators alike. What Traditional RNGs Can’t Guarantee: The Need for Player-Side Verification Despite the robust framework of regulation and third-party audits, the traditional model has a fundamental limitation: it does not empower the player to verify fairness for themselves. Players must still trust the regulators and the auditors. There is no mechanism for a player to take the data from a specific hand they just played and independently confirm its randomness. This gap is precisely what provably fair technology was designed to&nbsp;fill. A New Deal: The “Provably Fair” Revolution Explained What is Provably Fair? Moving from Blind Trust to Verifiable Proof Provably fair is a system built on cryptographic principles that allows any player to independently verify that a game’s outcome was random and not altered. Instead of asking players to trust a third-party seal of approval, it provides a mathematical receipt for every game round. This receipt contains all the necessary data to replay the randomization process, proving that the result was determined before the bet was placed and was not manipulated in any&nbsp;way. The Cryptographic Recipe: How Server Seed, Client Seed, and Nonce Work&nbsp;Together The magic of a provably fair system lies in its core components. Three key pieces of data combine to create a verifiable random outcome: the server seed, the client seed, and the&nbsp;nonce. The Server Seed: The House’s Initial Commitment Before any hand is dealt, the platform’s server generates a secret random number called the server seed. To prove it will not change this number later, the server creates a cryptographic hash of this seed and shows it to the player. This hashed seed acts as a commitment, a locked digital seal that cannot be altered without detection. The Client Seed: Your Input into the Randomness The system then incorporates a client seed, which is a number generated by the player’s device. In many implementations, the player can even input or modify this seed. This step is crucial because it ensures the platform does not have full control over the inputs that determine the outcome. The player’s own input becomes part of the randomization process. The Nonce: Ensuring Every Single Hand is&nbsp;Unique A nonce is a simple counter that increases with each hand or bet a player makes, typically starting from 0 or 1. Its purpose is to ensure that even if the server and client seeds remain the same for a session, the outcome for each distinct hand is unique. It acts as a unique identifier for each transaction within the&nbsp;game. Creating an Unbreakable Seal: The Role of SHA-256&nbsp;Hashing The cryptographic security of the provably fair system relies on a hashing function, most commonly SHA-256. Hashing converts an input (like the server seed) into a unique, fixed-length string of characters. This process is a one-way street; it is easy to generate a hash from a seed, but computationally impossible to derive the original seed from its hash. This technology ensures that the platform can commit to a result without revealing it, creating an unbreakable, verifiable seal. The Race Protocol Method: A Deep Dive into Provably Fair Shuffling Next-Generation Fairness: Multi-Party Computation on a Serverless WASM&nbsp;Engine The infrastructure of Race Protocol elevates the provably fair concept far beyond the traditional client-server model by using Multi-Party Computation (MPC). Instead of a single central server that could be a point of manipulation, game logic is executed by a network of community-hosted nodes (a “Transactor” and multiple “Validators”). This decentralized architecture ensures that no single party — not even the primary game operator — can influence the&nbsp;shuffle. Why WASM is a Game-Changer for Performance and Verifiability WebAssembly (WASM) is a high-performance binary instruction format that runs in a secure sandbox. Compiling game logic to WASM provides two key advantages. First, it offers near-native speed, crucial for a seamless gaming experience. Second, and more importantly for fairness, a WASM binary is deterministic. This means the same input will always produce the exact same output on any machine, making the game logic itself independently verifiable by&nbsp;anyone. Step-by-Step: The Lifecycle of a Shuffled Deck on Race&nbsp;Protocol The process of shuffling on Race Protocol is a collaborative and transparent event between multiple independent servers, using a “mental poker-style” algorithm to guarantee fairness. Step 1: Randomization is Initiated The primary server node (the Transactor) initiates the need for a random outcome, such as shuffling a&nbsp;deck. Step 2: All Nodes Contribute Secrets The Transactor and all connected Validator nodes each generate their own secret random data. They commit to this data by sharing cryptographic hashes of it with each other. This ensures no node can change its secret after seeing the&nbsp;others. Step 3: A Collaborative Shuffle is Generated The nodes engage in a multi-round cryptographic protocol where they exchange parts of their secret data. This collaborative process combines their individual inputs to generate a final, verifiably random outcome (the shuffled deck). Because multiple independent parties contributed, no single node could have predicted or controlled the&nbsp;result. Step 4: The Hand is&nbsp;Played With the deck now shuffled by the collective, the hand is dealt and played to completion. Step 5: The Process is&nbsp;Audited After the hand, the entire process is auditable. Any participant can verify the on-chain data and review the open-source WASM game logic to confirm that all nodes followed the protocol correctly. This is the key difference: trust is derived from the verifiable collaboration of multiple independent parties, rather than the older method of revealing a single server’s secret seed after the&nbsp;fact. Become the Auditor: How to Manually Verify a Poker Hand’s&nbsp;Fairness Locating the Game’s Cryptographic Data (Hashed Seed, Seeds,&nbsp;Nonce) Reputable provably fair platforms make the verification data readily accessible, usually in the game’s history or transaction details section. For any given hand, you should be able to find the hashed server seed (provided before the hand), the unhashed server seed (revealed after), your client seed, and the nonce used for that specific&nbsp;hand. Using an Independent Verifier Tool (like Xorbin) to Check the&nbsp;Hash You do not need to be a cryptographer to verify a hand. Independent online tools, such as Xorbin, can perform the check for you. You simply input the unhashed server seed that was revealed after the game. The tool will calculate its SHA-256 hash. You then compare the result generated by the tool to the initial hashed server seed provided by the platform. If they match, you have cryptographic proof that the operator did not change the seed after you placed your&nbsp;bet. What a Successful Verification Proves (and What It&nbsp;Doesn’t) A successful verification proves that the outcome of the shuffle was determined by the committed seeds and was not altered mid-game. It confirms the integrity of the randomization process. It does not prove the underlying algorithm is free from design flaws, nor does it alter the game’s statistical probabilities or house edge. It is a powerful tool for eliminating doubts about active tampering, but it is not a guarantee of&nbsp;winning. The Million-Dollar Question: Does “Provably Fair” Mean the Game Isn’t&nbsp;Rigged? The “Illusion of Fairness” Argument: Verifying the Path, Not the Predetermined Outcome Critics of some provably fair implementations argue that they create an “illusion of fairness.” They posit that while players can verify the cryptographic path from seed to result, the outcome could still be predetermined. The argument is that an operator could cycle through server seeds until they find one that produces a losing outcome for the player, and then commit to that seed’s hash. This sophisticated critique highlights the importance of truly random seed generation. Can a Provably Fair Algorithm Be Biased? Exploring Algorithmic Manipulation Theoretically, an algorithm could be designed with a bias. For example, if the client seed is not given enough weight in the randomization formula, the operator might retain a degree of influence. Furthermore, the selection of the initial server seed is critical. If the server seed isn’t generated from a source of true randomness, but is instead chosen to produce specific outcomes, the system could be manipulated. The Critical Importance of Oversight: Why Regulated Provably Fair is a Different Beast This is where regulation and transparent design become paramount. A system like Race Protocol, where the game logic runs as open-source WASM code, makes such manipulation detectable. When a provably fair system is also subject to regulatory oversight from bodies like the UKGC or MGA, it provides the best of both worlds: the mathematical certainty of cryptography combined with the accountability of a regulated framework. Player Beware: Red Flags in Unregulated Crypto&nbsp;Casinos Players should be cautious with unregulated crypto casinos that heavily market “provably fair” as their only trust signal. Red flags include a lack of a clear gaming license, opaque terms of service, and an inability to withdraw funds easily. True fairness comes from a combination of verifiable technology and accountable operations, not just a marketing buzzword. Provably Fair in Action: Benefits and Real-World Examples For Players: The Power of Absolute Proof, Not Just a&nbsp;Promise The primary benefit for players is the shift from trusting a platform’s promises to having the power of absolute proof. This transparency eliminates the fear of a dealer or algorithm cheating, allowing players to focus on strategy with confidence. It creates a level playing field where skill and luck are the only determining factors. For Developers: Building Player Trust and Reducing Infrastructure Overhead For developers, implementing a provably fair system is a powerful way to build immediate trust with their player base. It serves as a key differentiator in a crowded market. Furthermore, systems built on decentralized infrastructure like Race Protocol can reduce the overhead and security risks associated with maintaining centralized game servers, as the logic is executed and verified across the&nbsp;network. Beyond Poker: Provably Fair Implementations The principles of provably fair are not limited to poker. The technology has been successfully applied to a variety of online games, proving its versatility and effectiveness. Crash Games: ROCKIT! and&nbsp;BOOM! In crash games like ROCKIT!, players bet on a multiplier that increases until it randomly “crashes.” Provably fair algorithms are used to determine the exact crash point before the round begins, allowing players to verify that the outcome wasn’t decided based on when they chose to cash&nbsp;out. Dice Games: The Primedice Model Dice games are one of the simplest and most popular implementations. Platforms like Primedice use the combination of server seed, client seed, and nonce to generate a roll outcome. Players can verify that every single roll was mathematically fair and not manipulated. Leading Crypto Casinos: Stake.com and Bitcasino.io Major crypto-centric platforms like Stake.com and Bitcasino.io have built their reputations on offering a wide array of provably fair games. They provide built-in verification tools that make it easy for players to check the integrity of their gameplay, setting a new standard for transparency in the industry. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Is Provably Fair technology slower than a traditional RNG? No, provably fair calculations are extremely fast and do not introduce any noticeable latency for the player. The cryptographic hashing and seed combinations happen in milliseconds, ensuring a smooth and responsive gaming experience comparable to traditional RNG-based systems. Can Race Protocol be used for games other than&nbsp;poker? Yes, Race Protocol is a flexible, game-agnostic infrastructure. Its WASM-based engine can execute the logic for any type of game where verifiable fairness is crucial, including blackjack, dice, slots, crash games, and complex strategy&nbsp;games. What is the difference between Return-to-Player (RTP) and Provably&nbsp;Fair? Return-to-Player (RTP) is a statistical measure of the percentage of wagered money a game is expected to pay back to players over the long run. Provably Fair is a technological method to verify the integrity and randomness of a single game outcome. An operator can have a provably fair game with a low RTP; the two concepts are distinct but complementary indicators of a fair gaming environment. Can a Provably Fair system be hacked or&nbsp;cracked? The core cryptographic components of a provably fair system, such as the SHA-256 hashing algorithm, are considered unbreakable with current computing technology. While a platform’s website could be hacked in other ways, the mathematical proof behind a specific game outcome cannot be retroactively cracked or&nbsp;altered. Q: What is the role of Zero-Knowledge Proofs in advanced on-chain&nbsp;gaming? Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) represent the next evolution of on-chain gaming. While provably fair systems like Race Protocol’s prove fairness by making the process transparent and verifiable, ZKPs can prove that a computation (like a card shuffle) was done correctly without revealing any of the inputs at all. For advanced systems like Race Protocol, this technology unlocks the potential for more complex, fully on-chain games where player information can remain private while the game’s integrity remains cryptographically verifiable. Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5726-10.35%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:09
Share
Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

I analyze why 2026 might be crypto’s biggest opportunity window with asymmetric upside potential and key catalysts driving market growth.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
WHY
WHY$0.00000003261+18.75%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:09
Share
Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

New York, USA, September 10, 2025 — BAMBITZ, the world’s first music-fueled memecoin project, today announced the launch of its native…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001808-15.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01452+13.70%
Panda Swap
PANDA$0.002175+0.23%
Share
Medium2025/09/10 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Is Your Online Poker Game Rigged? How Provably Fair Shuffling on Race Protocol Works

Why 2026 Could Be Crypto’s Most Explosive Year Yet

Virtual Panda Band BAMBITZ Fair Launches $BAM Token on Solana, a Memecoin Powered by Beats

Trading: Why I Stopped Chasing Big Wins and Focused on Consistency

COSMFinance was hacked, losing about $310,000