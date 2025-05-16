Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

By: PANews
2025/05/16 15:53
MAY
MAY$0,0427+0,16%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

On May 15, two pieces of negative news about Coinbase were released, causing Coinbase's stock price to suffer a "Waterloo."

One is that Coinbase disclosed a cyber attack involving the theft of internal data and customer information, with a potential financial impact of between $180 million and $400 million.

In addition, sources said that the US SEC is still investigating whether Coinbase falsified user data before its listing in 2021.

Under the influence of two pieces of negative news, Coinbase's stock price fell 7.2% during the day.

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Customer service leaked user data and demanded $ 20 million in ransom

Coinbase said in the report that cyber criminals bribed and recruited a group of malicious customer service staff overseas, who abused their access to the customer support system and stole data from less than 1% of monthly trading users (about 80,000 to 100,000) in the customer support tool. Although no funds, passwords or private keys were stolen, and Coinbase Prime accounts were "unaffected", the attackers used this data to launch targeted social engineering scams against customers.

Regarding this attack method, some crypto experts commented that this type of targeted social engineering attack (using overseas customer support teams) is not uncommon in the crypto industry. Because the information of active users of crypto exchanges is far more valuable than imagined. The average cost of attracting new users for the top exchanges is $5-50 per valid user, while the average cost of attracting new users for small and medium-sized exchanges is $50-300.

After launching a social engineering scam, the Coinbase attackers sent a ransom note demanding $20 million worth of Bitcoin from Coinbase and threatening to release stolen customer data if Coinbase did not pay.

The report states that the attackers obtained:

  • Name, address, phone number and email
  • Masked Social Security Number (last 4 digits only)
  • Blocked bank account numbers and some bank account identifiers
  • Image of government ID (e.g. driver's license, passport)
  • Account data (balance snapshots and transaction history)
  • Limited company data (including documents, training materials, and communications available to customer service personnel)

However, data such as login credentials or two-factor authentication codes, private keys, any ability to transfer or access customer funds, access to Coinbase Prime accounts, and access to any Coinbase or Coinbase customer hot or cold wallets “was not stolen.”

Multiple measures to deal with attacks, refuse to pay ransom and issue bounties

Coinbase took a series of countermeasures after the incident.

First, work closely with law enforcement. The insider who leaked the data was fired on the spot and handed over to US and international law enforcement, and Coinbase said it would file a criminal lawsuit.

Secondly, track the stolen funds. Coinbase worked with industry partners to mark the attacker's address so that authorities can track and recover the assets. And promised to compensate customers who were tricked into sending money to the attacker due to social engineering attacks. To further ensure the security of support operations, Coinbase will open a new support center in the United States and strengthen security controls and monitoring at all locations.

In response to the $20 million ransom demanded by the attacker, Coinbase said it would not pay it. At the same time, Coinbase will set up a $20 million reward fund to reward those who provide clues and help arrest and convict the criminals of this attack.

Coinbase users may be subject to social engineering attacks or have become " normal "

Despite the seemingly positive response measures, security incidents involving Coinbase seem to occur frequently, and the amount of money stolen is also quite large, especially the social engineering scams encountered by users.

In February of this year, on-chain detective ZachXBT disclosed on the X platform that Coinbase users lost more than $65 million due to social engineering scams between December 2024 and January 2025. He said that the estimated $65 million may be "far lower" than the actual amount because it does not take into account the cases submitted to Coinbase support and the police.

ZachXBT cited multiple security incidents and denounced Coinbase for failing to properly handle such scams. “Coinbase needs to make changes urgently because more and more users are being defrauded of tens of millions of dollars every month. Other large exchanges are not experiencing similar situations.”

ZachXBT also urged Coinbase leadership to consider strengthening measures against social engineering attacks, including giving KYC-verified users the option to enter their phone number on the platform, adding a new user account type that limits withdrawals, and increasing community outreach.

These proposals may not have been adopted by Coinbase, but this extortion incident may serve as a wake-up call for Coinbase.

Related reading: Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to develop derivatives

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14667+0,32%
SIX
SIX$0,02156+0,55%
FUNToken
FUN$0,008795-5,43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996-0,02%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001684+1,50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01472+15,00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 962,15+2,52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF