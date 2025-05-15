Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

By: PANews
2025/05/15 19:28
FUND
FUND$0,018--%

By: Imran Lakha

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Bitcoin stabilizes: benefiting from capital flows, policies and macro tailwinds

Bitcoin is once again approaching its all-time high, supported by the return of investor attention and a favorable macro environment.

In April, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $3 billion in net inflows, and another $1.6 billion so far in May. Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that leveraged funds did not significantly increase short positions, indicating that most of the capital flows were directional bets rather than arbitrage transactions.

At the policy level, relevant trends are heating up. New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve law, and 19 other states are also preparing similar bills. At the same time, Arizona is simultaneously advancing the legislative process in the field of cryptocurrency custody and strategic reserves.

At the federal level, the Senate blocked the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory bill, but the crypto market did not take it seriously and market risk appetite remained solid.

Macroeconomic signals are also supportive. Trump's tariff revisions are seen as growth-boosting, boosting stocks and the dollar, while depressing gold, the yen and reducing the odds of a recession. Market volatility has cooled, with the VIX now back to its 12-month average.

In short, Bitcoin is benefiting from three major factors: rising institutional demand, favorable policy environment, and a warming macroeconomic environment. From the perspective of position layout, investors are actively going long.

Bitcoin cedes volatility dominance to Ethereum

Bitcoin's realized volatility rebounded by about 8 percentage points and re-crossed the $100,000 mark. Ethereum was even more eye-catching, with its realized volatility soaring to 90%, and its price jumping 30% in just two days. Bitcoin's short-term implied volatility fell slightly, while Ethereum's implied volatility soared by 20 volatility points due to sharp price fluctuations.

The holding cost of Bitcoin returned to neutral, but the holding cost of Ethereum turned deeply negative, and Gamma sellers suffered heavy losses.

Bitcoin's rally has only broken through the implied high (at the 100,000 mark) once, while Ethereum has achieved multiple upward breakthroughs. It seems that Bitcoin has handed over the momentum to Ethereum, but whether this situation can continue remains to be verified by time.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Bitcoin volatility term structure flattens, call option premium reappears

As the market rebounded, the skew curve flattened and call option premiums recovered.

Bitcoin’s volatility skew remains around 2-3 volatility points across the term structure, indicating that there is a bullish flow of funds betting on rising prices, but the implied volatility level remains relatively low.

The volatility skew of Ethereum options has shifted downward, showing a mild bearish trend overall (except for the short-term contract side). If Ethereum can hold on to its recent gains and effectively break through the $2,800 mark, the market may see a resurgence of sustained buying of call options. At this stage, investors remain cautious.

In the long run, Ethereum still has a gap to make up compared to Bitcoin.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Front-end volatility spreads widen dramatically

ETH/BTC has surged 33% over the past week and is now testing the critical downtrend resistance at 0.025. With Ethereum outperforming in realized volatility, its short volatility premium has surged to 35 volatility points.

Meanwhile, its long-end volatility spread remains around 15 volatility points, indicating little reaction, a phenomenon that supports the view that long VEGA (volatility exposure) may be suitable for selling at current levels.

Despite the sharp moves in Ethereum, the volatility skew for short-dated options contracts tilted further toward put premiums, suggesting that the options market has not yet fully recognized the rally.

Bitcoin stabilizes with triple positive support, while Ethereum volatility surges and takes over market dominance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0,14667+0,32%
SIX
SIX$0,02156+0,55%
FUNToken
FUN$0,008795-5,43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9996-0,02%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001684+1,50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01472+15,00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113 962,15+2,52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF