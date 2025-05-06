Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6) By: PANews 2025/05/06 10:31

AI $0.1412 -7.47% DOGS $0.000141 +3.14% MEME $0.002606 +3.24% MEMES $0.00004558 +2.12%

🗓5/6 Update:

Golden Dogs appeared frequently during the May Day holiday. New MEME token names such as GROK, BOPE, 4th, $DRA, $jager, etc. gradually evolved into long phrases. American young people regard the Meme coin market as a new way to seek financial freedom. Generation Z has its own casino ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!