ZELIX

ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.

АтыZELIX

ДәрежеNo.2552

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер7,453,444,400.293006

Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер10,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.7453%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.001767925757508764,2024-05-27

Ең төменгі баға0.000022047269003065,2025-05-21

Ашық блокчейнETH

КіріспеZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceЖауапкершіліктен бас тарту туралы мәлімдеме: Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.