XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

АтыXEP

ДәрежеNo.1356

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер18,200,923,570.68557

Макс. мөлшер30,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер18,200,923,570.68557

Айналым жылдамдығы0.6066%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.00364294,2021-02-06

Ең төменгі баға0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Ашық блокчейнXEP

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

