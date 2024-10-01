WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

АтыWHITE

ДәрежеNo.205

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер650,000,000,000

Макс. мөлшер1,000,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы0.65%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Ең төменгі баға0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Ашық блокчейнETH

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

