WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

АтыWEMIX

ДәрежеNo.280

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі0.0001%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)1.19%

Айналымдағы мөлшер421,642,456.6177949

Макс. мөлшер590,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер541,236,280.8652309

Айналым жылдамдығы0.7146%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Ең төменгі баға0.12754054,2021-06-22

Ашық блокчейнWEMIX

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

