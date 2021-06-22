WEMIX
WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).
АтыWEMIX
ДәрежеNo.280
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі0.0001%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)1.19%
Айналымдағы мөлшер421,642,456.6177949
Макс. мөлшер590,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер541,236,280.8652309
Айналым жылдамдығы0.7146%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға24.677931297626813,2021-11-21
Ең төменгі баға0.12754054,2021-06-22
Ашық блокчейнWEMIX
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
