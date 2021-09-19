TRAVA

TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

АтыTRAVA

ДәрежеNo.2361

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.00%

Айналымдағы мөлшер3,999,762,648.115327

Макс. мөлшер5,000,000,000

Жалпы мөлшер4,745,402,992.914396

Айналым жылдамдығы0.7999%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Ең төменгі баға0.000082326110157653,2025-05-29

Ашық блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

