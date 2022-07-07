TAVA

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

ДәрежеNo.1148

Нарық капит.$0.00

Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00

Нарықтағы үлесі%

Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)0.06%

Айналымдағы мөлшер695,877,944.465572

Макс. мөлшер0

Жалпы мөлшер1,000,000,000

Айналым жылдамдығы%

Шығару күні--

Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--

Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Ең төменгі баға0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Ашық блокчейнETH

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

Сектор

Әлеуметтік медиа

Деректер cmc тарапынан ұсынылған және инвестициялық кеңес ретінде қарастырылмауы керек.

