SUI
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
АтыSUI
ДәрежеNo.11
Нарық капит.$0.00
Толық сұйылтылған нарықтық капитализация$0.00
Нарықтағы үлесі0.0034%
Сауда көлемі / Нарықтық капитализация (24Сағ)34.20%
Айналымдағы мөлшер3,338,327,017.9116654
Макс. мөлшер10,000,000,000
Жалпы мөлшер10,000,000,000
Айналым жылдамдығы0.3338%
Шығару күні--
Актива алғаш шығарылған кездегі бағасы--
Барлық уақыттағы ең жоғары баға5.351851996195496,2025-01-06
Ең төменгі баға0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19
Ашық блокчейнSUI
Сектор
Әлеуметтік медиа
